Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History

From the Agent: "Few properties anywhere in America can claim what the Shakespeare Chateau offers: over 140 years of architectural integrity, a nationally recognized historic designation, and a depth of original craftsmanship that simply cannot be replicated. Completed in 1885 by architect Edmond Jacques Eckel for Colonel Nathan Phipps Ogden, this chateauesque landmark occupies a commanding position along historic Hall Street, once known as Millionaires’ Row, and stands today as one of the most intact gilded age estates in the country. The property spans just under two acres across a true multibuilding campus: the grand main residence at 809 Hall Street, a carriage house with three income-producing apartments, and the historic companion structure at 819 Hall Street: a pre–Civil War brick building offering compelling redevelopment potential and original period chandeliers throughout. For the right family or individual, this is simply one of the most extraordinary private residences available in America today. The Shakespeare Chateau is offered across two distinct paths: a Residential Offering at $1,850,000, conveying real estate only; and a Commercial Offering at $2,350,000, which includes most furnishings, operational FF&E, business assets, website, and brand, allowing a qualified buyer to assume operations with minimal friction."