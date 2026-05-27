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Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of HistoryView 16 Photos

Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History

Originally built in 1885, the landmark property includes two residences and a carriage house embellished with ornate woodwork, stained glass windows, and encaustic tile.
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Location: 809 & 819 Hall Street, St. Joseph, Missouri

Price: $1,850,000 - $2,350,000

Year Built: 1885

Architect: Edmond Jacques Eckel

Footprint: 9,850 Square Feet (8 Bedrooms, 10 Baths)

Lot Size: 1.83 Acres

From the Agent: "Few properties anywhere in America can claim what the Shakespeare Chateau offers: over 140 years of architectural integrity, a nationally recognized historic designation, and a depth of original craftsmanship that simply cannot be replicated. Completed in 1885 by architect Edmond Jacques Eckel for Colonel Nathan Phipps Ogden, this chateauesque landmark occupies a commanding position along historic Hall Street, once known as Millionaires’ Row, and stands today as one of the most intact gilded age estates in the country. The property spans just under two acres across a true multibuilding campus: the grand main residence at 809 Hall Street, a carriage house with three income-producing apartments, and the historic companion structure at 819 Hall Street: a pre–Civil War brick building offering compelling redevelopment potential and original period chandeliers throughout. For the right family or individual, this is simply one of the most extraordinary private residences available in America today. The Shakespeare Chateau is offered across two distinct paths: a Residential Offering at $1,850,000, conveying real estate only; and a Commercial Offering at $2,350,000, which includes most furnishings, operational FF&E, business assets, website, and brand, allowing a qualified buyer to assume operations with minimal friction."

The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

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Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History - Photo 3 of 15 -
The residence has a total of 47 original stained-glass windows spread throughout the first and second story.

The residence has a total of 47 original stained-glass windows spread throughout the first and second story.

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&nbsp;Custom, hand-carved woodwork can be found throughout the home.

 Custom, hand-carved woodwork can be found throughout the home.

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The flooring is a mix of wood and encaustic tile.

The flooring is a mix of wood and encaustic tile.

The estate has been operated as a hospitality business for the bast 14 years.

The estate has been operated as a hospitality business for the bast 14 years.

Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History - Photo 10 of 15 -
Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History - Photo 11 of 15 -
The estate can be purchased as a residence for $1,850,000, or as at a commercial rate of $2,350,000, which includes "most furnishings, operational FF&amp;E, business assets, website, and brand."

The estate can be purchased as a residence for $1,850,000, or as at a commercial rate of $2,350,000, which includes "most furnishings, operational FF&E, business assets, website, and brand."

Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History - Photo 13 of 15 -
Asking $1.9M, This Gilded Age Missouri Estate Is a Slice of History - Photo 14 of 15 -
&nbsp;The listing includes 809 and 819 Hall Street, as well as carriage house.

 The listing includes 809 and 819 Hall Street, as well as carriage house.

809 & 819 Hall Street in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is currently listed starting at $1,850,000 by Anthony West at Sage Sotheby’s International Realty. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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