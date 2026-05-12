Circular Additions and a Triangular Atrium Turn a Generic Spanish Home Into a Personal Paradise
Basic shapes help a Barcelona couple make their Catalan country house feel more like them.
Text by
Photos by
It’s hard to describe how peaceful Girona is. The rambling Spanish province connects the mountains of Andorra in the west to the Costa Brava seashore along the Mediterranean. Just a short drive from Barcelona, Girona is a popular weekend escape, but it has plenty of quiet spots without crowds. In some villages, you’ll see homes with more balconies than people. And on one of these balconies, you might find Miguel Lorán and Isabel Campos.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published