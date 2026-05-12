Circular Additions and a Triangular Atrium Turn a Generic Spanish Home Into a Personal Paradise

It’s hard to describe how peaceful Girona is. The rambling Spanish province connects the mountains of Andorra in the west to the Costa Brava seashore along the Mediterranean. Just a short drive from Barcelona, Girona is a popular weekend escape, but it has plenty of quiet spots without crowds. In some villages, you’ll see homes with more balconies than people. And on one of these balconies, you might find Miguel Lorán and Isabel Campos.