They Gave Their Little Minneapolis Cottage a Radiant Extension for $200K
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revive a compact dwelling with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Text by
Sometimes, interior designer Kotono Watanabe glances toward the sky and catches glimpses of perfect streaks of sunlight piercing through the clouds. "They’re little moments you only get to see here and there throughout the day," she says. "And you think, ‘Ooh, I like that.’"
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published