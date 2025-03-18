The Hidden Meanings of Different Design Styles in “Severance”

The following story contains spoilers for Severance’s first and second seasons. "Did you really see the outie world? How’s the sky?" Gwendolyn Y. (Alia Shawkat), a new member of Lumon’s Macrodata Refinement (MDR) department, asks Mark S. (Adam Scott) in the first episode of Severance’s second season. "We made a list of what we’d most like to see on the outside," she says, referring to the group of "innies" sent from other Severed Floor departments as MDR replacement employees, "and a sky was an easy number one." The outside world is a fixation for the show’s severed characters, but it’s not quite as electrifying as they expect it to be. The first season of the hit Apple TV+ series takes place mostly in the claustrophobic environment of the Severed Floor at Lumon Industries, the sole domain of the innies. In the second season, however, as Mark and the show’s other severed characters claw at the seams between their two lives, viewers discover more of the town of Kier and the wider "outie" world. The looks of the spaces the characters inhabit seem to reveal some deeper messages about their intentions.

Eero Saarinen’s late-1950s Bell Labs complex in Holmdel, New Jersey, stands in as the Lumon Industries headquarters in the Apple TV+ series, Severance.

The blue townhouse where severed Lumon employee Mark Scout (Adam Scott) lives looks almost identical to the other new-builds around it.

Life outside of the Lumon offices is much less aesthetically succinct. This isn’t because the detritus of everyday life is more present, though. In the outies’ homes, personal details are still sparse. If the severance procedure actually provided a benefit to those who had it, perhaps the severed character’s homes would feel more joyful, but the spaces in the show tell a different story. Take Mark’s home for instance, located in the Lumon-subsidized Baird Creek neighborhood. Driven to severance by the loss of his wife, Gemma, he lives in a townhouse with very little character. The furnishings are bland and the (undecorated) grayish-blue walls have an almost suffocating effect, consuming most of the frame in uninterrupted swaths. All the tchotchkes and photographs from his life prior to Gemma’s death and his procedure are shoved in the basement in boxes. Severed workers spend most of the daylight hours underground, but even in the few shots we see of Mark’s home in daylight, the space is filled with shadows. In a flashback in the "Chikhai Bardo" episode, we see the house where Mark and Gemma once lived happily, with its copious natural light, houseplants, books, and patinated vintage furniture. It appears to be older, maybe Colonial-style, with an abundance of multipaned windows and French doors. It feels much more welcoming; not perfect, but real. Meanwhile, Mark’s Baird Creek new-build is something of a dark mirror of life at Lumon. In the prior episode, "Attila," when Mark is reintegrating and the shots flash quickly between his innie and outie lives, the audience sees how uncannily similar his kitchen and living space is to the employee kitchenette on the Severed Floor.

Mark’s sister, Devon (Jen Tullock), and brother-in-law, Ricken (Michael Chernus), live in a sprawling midcentury made of wood, stone, and glass.

In establishing shots, Mark’s house sits in a line of blue townhomes that look almost identical to his. Both of the other innies whose homes we see on-screen are within complexes that repeat the same structure type, too—a suburb in Dylan’s (Zach Cherry) case, a brick apartment complex in the case of Irving (John Turturro). Irving’s home is only slightly more personalized than Mark’s, but both spaces exude loneliness. Like Mark’s plain townhome, Irving’s apartment has a simple new-build kitchenette. This isn’t the living space of someone hosting lively dinner parties; the home is subsumed by Irving’s paintings of a dark hallway, what the audience knows to be the menacing Testing Floor at Lumon. In stacks and stacks of paintings that fill Irving’s bedroom, the company effectively dominates his outie’s life, too. Up until "The After Hours" episode, which opens at the glass-and-steel mansion of Lumon CEO Jame Eagen (Michael Siberry)—filmed at the Taghkanic House by architect Thomas Phifer—there was only one non-severed Lumon worker whose home had been shown. The Severance pilot reveals that Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), the Severed Floor manager, lives next door to Mark at Baird Creek under the guise of "Mrs. Selvig" so she can spy on his outie. Even her home’s geography is a sign of how intently her life is oriented around her work at Lumon. Inside, Cobel’s house is almost prison cell–like, with cement floors and unfinished walls and a single bed with a metal frame. She has a few pieces of antique furniture (which foreshadows her family’s home that we see in "Sweet Vitriol") and a shrine to Keir, made up of old ephemera, seemingly collected over her lifelong career for Lumon, but little else. A fluorescent light placed above her bed appears to be a symbol of how deeply her work on the Severed Floor has penetrated her personal life. When outie Mark says to who he thinks is Mrs. Selvig, "Work is just work, right?" in the first season finale, he couldn’t know how wrong the target for his message was.

The 1949 Bier House by Kaneji Domoto is the filming location of Devon and Ricken’s home on Severance.