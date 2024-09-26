Seventies Nostalgia Abounds in This Lush Byron Bay Renovation

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Salvaging an exposed brick residence laden with heavy timber in Byron Bay, seventies inspiration flourished to convey a laid back utopia for a family of four amongst a tropical setting that backs onto the surf. The home now represents a confident, new Byron—one devoid of generic white walls and ample glass prioritizing external outlooks. Its gaze is firmly fixed inwards to create sensory journeys heightened by the eccentric beats of nostalgia. Responding to our clients’ love of deep browns plus vintage pieces, we plumped up the furnishings with an assertive kind of whimsy, adding retro chrome injections.

"Within the expansive living area, we drew the gaze down from the pitched ceiling, concentrating timber accents upon the ground level. Providing private passage to the children’s newly enlarged bedrooms, we enclosed the upper story’s internal balcony and also removed timber-framed clerestory windows. A circular window now offers glimpses of the semi-enclosed balcony’s foliage lining the master suite, syncing with the lower level’s new hopper-style window that replaces sliding doors. In response to requests for breakout spaces plus generous entertaining zones on the entry level, we constructed an angled wall beside the widow (avoiding ceiling attachment) to cozy a neglected rectangular space. It also conceals views of entry points to a bedroom and bathroom from the dining and lounge areas.

"Gutting the kitchen, we doubled its size, adding a ‘front-of-house’ L-shaped counter configuration to our partially concealed galley. Striped veneer joinery lengthens the arrangement, bracketing a circular island also lined with pearlescent marble, while simultaneously extending the entrance passage. Chrome balustrades (inspired by ‘old school’ skate parks) tether the kitchen cupboards to a solid timber column, creating a casual leaning post for drinks around the island (also framing the new seventies-inspired sunken lounge). The metallic datum extends to articulate custom chrome cupboard pulls entwined in soft brown leather with pops of pink stitching, while general brass door levers are encased in paler leather iterations. Opposite, a galvanized steel pole replaces a chunky timber support column, bouncing light about.

"Innovative timber framing and slatted privacy devices have become signature YSG elements. A fixed screen conceals the kitchen scullery maintaining connections to the task area sand floating island. Overhead, we added alternating timber battens to an existing beam, lightening its heavy brown mass. Upstairs, a latticed timber screen filters light into to our enclosed corridor, adding visual interest from below. Replacing solid timber iterations, lighter white internal doors are aligned via vertical timber ‘seams’ for tonal contrast (inspired by the parallel stripes that appeared on streetwear in the seventies). Creating more hang-out space, we added vertical timber battens to a slatted ceiling on the upper balcony, blocking exposure to prying neighbors by framing the room (also shading the lounge area from intense sunlight). A pop of terracotta red enlivens our custom powder-coated balcony rail with ribbon-like balusters, offsetting orthogonal geometries. Outdoor sconces match it stone, connecting both levels of the home externally.