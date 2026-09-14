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Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern FranceView 15 Photos

Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France

The sinuous 2012 residence is clad in standing-seam zinc and walls of glass that let you look right through it.
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Location: Fiac, France

Price: €820,000 (approximately $943,754 USD)

Architect: Jean-Marie Pettès

Year: 2011

Footprint: 1,991 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 acres

From the Listing: "Built in 2012 by Jean-Marie Pettès, this house with its sinuous lines offers a peaceful living environment in complete tranquility. Adapted to the local climate and surrounding nature, it has been certified as a low-energy building. Set in the heart of a  wooded plot in the Tarn, this single-story house is organized around three distinct modules, brought together at their center by the living spaces. These include a large, fully equipped kitchen, a compact and functional back kitchen, a dining area, and a living room with a fireplace. The second module, overlooking the pond, features a suite with ample storage, a bathroom with both a bathtub and a shower, a dressing room, and separate toilets. The final module is accessed via a long corridor, reminiscent of a train walkway—an invitation to travel. It houses three additional bedrooms, an office, a shower room, a toilet, and a laundry room.  A lap pool runs alongside an ornamental pond with koi fish."

Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 1 of 15 -
The house cantilevers over a pond.&nbsp;

The house cantilevers over a pond. 

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The high-performance house has a timber frame and a patinated standing-seam zinc facade punctuated with ITR Bioclean windows.&nbsp;

The high-performance house has a timber frame and a patinated standing-seam zinc facade punctuated with ITR Bioclean windows. 

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Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 5 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 6 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 7 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 8 of 15 -
The common area is encased in full-height panes of glass that allow you to look right through the house.

The common area is encased in full-height panes of glass that allow you to look right through the house.

Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 10 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 11 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 12 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 13 of 15 -
Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France - Photo 14 of 15 -
The house has a long, slender form that stretches across the site.

The house has a long, slender form that stretches across the site.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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