Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France
Location: Fiac, France
Price: €820,000 (approximately $943,754 USD)
Architect: Jean-Marie Pettès
Year: 2011
Footprint: 1,991 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.5 acres
From the Listing: "Built in 2012 by Jean-Marie Pettès, this house with its sinuous lines offers a peaceful living environment in complete tranquility. Adapted to the local climate and surrounding nature, it has been certified as a low-energy building. Set in the heart of a wooded plot in the Tarn, this single-story house is organized around three distinct modules, brought together at their center by the living spaces. These include a large, fully equipped kitchen, a compact and functional back kitchen, a dining area, and a living room with a fireplace. The second module, overlooking the pond, features a suite with ample storage, a bathroom with both a bathtub and a shower, a dressing room, and separate toilets. The final module is accessed via a long corridor, reminiscent of a train walkway—an invitation to travel. It houses three additional bedrooms, an office, a shower room, a toilet, and a laundry room. A lap pool runs alongside an ornamental pond with koi fish."
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The Serpentine House in Fiac, France, is currently listed for €820,000 by Architecture de Collection.
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TopicsReal Estate
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