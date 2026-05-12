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Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French CountrysideView 14 Photos

Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French Countryside

The 2015 property is perched on stilts, and it comes with an ample patio and an open-plan living area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass.
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Location: Champagne-sur-Seine, Seine-et-Marne, France

Price: €530,000 (approximately $625,000 USD)

Year Built: 2015

Architects: Citoula & Raulet architects CTLЯ

Footprint: 1,238 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

From the Agent: "Built in 2015 by the firm Citoula & Raulet architects CTLЯ, this contemporary home embodies the architectural features of a loft and offers a 180-degree view of the Seine. Perched on stilts, this house is set within a landscaped plot on the banks of the river. Set on a single level, the house has a large, open-plan living room with a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a modular corner. This 80-square-meter space is bathed in natural light thanks to numerous floor-to-ceiling windows. The house includes a 13-square-meter bedroom; a bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and double vanity; a separate toilet; and additional storage. Attached to the main house, a fully equipped outbuilding offers an extra bedroom with a shower and toilet, and a workshop/workspace. Following the natural slope of the land, the outdoor spaces are located on either side of the house. To the south, there is a large terraced area with numerous trees and flowers, and to the north, a wooded garden ideal for summer."

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An electric woodstove helps the heat the main room.

An electric woodstove helps the heat the main room.

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Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French Countryside - Photo 4 of 13 -
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The modular corner, able to be separated by a curtain rail, currently serves as an additional bedroom.

The modular corner, able to be separated by a curtain rail, currently serves as an additional bedroom.

The other bedroom features built-in storage.

The other bedroom features built-in storage.

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Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French Countryside - Photo 10 of 13 -
The deck, facing the&nbsp;Seine, benefits from ample sunlight due to its southern exposure.&nbsp;

The deck, facing the Seine, benefits from ample sunlight due to its southern exposure. 

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Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French Countryside - Photo 13 of 13 -
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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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