Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French Countryside
Location: Champagne-sur-Seine, Seine-et-Marne, France
Price: €530,000 (approximately $625,000 USD)
Year Built: 2015
Architects: Citoula & Raulet architects CTLЯ
Footprint: 1,238 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 acres
From the Agent: "Built in 2015 by the firm Citoula & Raulet architects CTLЯ, this contemporary home embodies the architectural features of a loft and offers a 180-degree view of the Seine. Perched on stilts, this house is set within a landscaped plot on the banks of the river. Set on a single level, the house has a large, open-plan living room with a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a modular corner. This 80-square-meter space is bathed in natural light thanks to numerous floor-to-ceiling windows. The house includes a 13-square-meter bedroom; a bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and double vanity; a separate toilet; and additional storage. Attached to the main house, a fully equipped outbuilding offers an extra bedroom with a shower and toilet, and a workshop/workspace. Following the natural slope of the land, the outdoor spaces are located on either side of the house. To the south, there is a large terraced area with numerous trees and flowers, and to the north, a wooded garden ideal for summer."
Champagne-sur-Seine, Seine-et-Marne, France, is currently listed for €530,000 of Architecture de Collection.
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TopicsReal Estate
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