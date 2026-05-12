Take in the Seine From the Deck of This €530K Home in the French Countryside

From the Agent: "Built in 2015 by the firm Citoula & Raulet architects CTLЯ, this contemporary home embodies the architectural features of a loft and offers a 180-degree view of the Seine. Perched on stilts, this house is set within a landscaped plot on the banks of the river. Set on a single level, the house has a large, open-plan living room with a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a modular corner. This 80-square-meter space is bathed in natural light thanks to numerous floor-to-ceiling windows. The house includes a 13-square-meter bedroom; a bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and double vanity; a separate toilet; and additional storage. Attached to the main house, a fully equipped outbuilding offers an extra bedroom with a shower and toilet, and a workshop/workspace. Following the natural slope of the land, the outdoor spaces are located on either side of the house. To the south, there is a large terraced area with numerous trees and flowers, and to the north, a wooded garden ideal for summer."