See If Your Water Heater Is Ready for the Colder Months With This Quick Checklist

Cooler weather brings certain cozy joys to mind: pulling the plush throws out of storage, cooking up something hearty in ceramic cookware, and settling into a warm bath with a good book. As you indulge in these seasonal comforts, it’s also the perfect time to ensure they continue uninterrupted. A little attention to your water heater now goes a long way in keeping it snug all season long.

We know, we know: It’s not the most whimsical activity on your to-do list, but there is some satisfaction in knowing that proper maintenance and care will help keep your water heater equipment functioning at its peak. After all, the absolute opposite of cozy comfort is experiencing an unexpected hot water shortage.

What size water heater do you need? It depends on factors like how many people live there, how many bathtubs and showers there are, and if you have a dishwasher and/or washing machine.

Read on for essential maintenance tips, including signs of aging to watch out for and the easiest way to replace your water heater—if and when the time comes. After all, the less time you spend trying to repair a faulty heater, the more time you have for laid-back lounging this fall.



Keep your hot showers hot this winter by knowing the signs of water heater failure ahead of time.

When Is It Time to Replace the Water Heater? Even with dedicated care and maintenance, water heaters just don’t last forever. Keep your eyes peeled for these signs to know when it’s time to invest in a replacement. Age: If your water heater is more than 10 years old and you’ve been experiencing performance issues, it’s probably time to think about replacing it. Most water heaters last between eight and 12 years, so it’s better to be proactive than to wait for it to fail on you at the worst possible time.

Leaks: It may seem a little obvious, but if you’ve got a drip in your water heater, get ready to say goodbye.



Temperature Fluctuations: Is your shower giving you the hot-and-cold treatment? Are you having a tough time maintaining a consistent temperature? Your water heater is ready to retire. Other indicators: Slow recovery, noisy operation, rusty or discolored water coming from your faucets, and calcium buildup are all signs that you might need to upgrade your water heater.

Whether gas or electric, with a tank or tankless, a functioning water heater is key to essential daily activities like cooking, cleaning, and more.

Call in Reinforcements As resourceful and resilient as you’ve been with all your water heater maintenance over the years, replacing the tank is a job we think is best left to the pros, like PSE&G WorryFree’s expert technicians and licensed installers. Schedule your appointment by phone and their WorryFree experts will offer complimentary advice and estimates (including equipment and labor costs) on the best replacement water heater for your specific needs. Plus, their WorryFree Water Heater Replacement Services also include responsible removal and disposal of your old equipment—easy breezy.