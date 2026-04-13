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There’s a Hidden Bedroom in This Rebuilt Florida Apartment Seeking $475KView 12 Photos

There’s a Hidden Bedroom in This Rebuilt Florida Apartment Seeking $475K

The overhauled high-rise home in Jacksonville has a streamlined layout, waterfront views, and a secret door in the kitchen cabinetry.
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Location: 1560 Lancaster Terrace #1006, Jacksonville, Florida 

Price: $475,000

Year Built: 1962

Renovation Designers: Max Sollisch and Courtney Ou

Footprint: 1,115 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Our client completely reimagined this unit, relocating the former kitchen out of the galley and into the main living area to open up the layout. This overhaul created an additional bedroom and half bath within the existing footprint, which means their monthly HOA fee remains the same as other 1/1 units in the building. All the bookmatched cabinets were designed and built by a local furniture and cabinet maker using walnut and white oak. The concierge building sits beside iconic Memorial Park in one of the city’s most walkable neighborhoods and includes a pool, gym, and one covered garage spot—a rarity in the area."

Before: The current owners took the unit down to the studs and rebuilt it from scratch.&nbsp;

Before: The current owners took the unit down to the studs and rebuilt it from scratch. 

Before: The apartment had a completely different style before the renovation.

Before: The apartment had a completely different style before the renovation.

The bathrooms and the balcony feature terrazzo tile.

The bathrooms and the balcony feature terrazzo tile.

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The apartment overlooks the Jacksonville skyline and the Saint Johns River.

The apartment overlooks the Jacksonville skyline and the Saint Johns River.

Jacqui Burns of Kitchen Envy helped design the kitchen, and&nbsp;Miles McLean of Julington Woodworks did the cabinets.

Jacqui Burns of Kitchen Envy helped design the kitchen, and Miles McLean of Julington Woodworks did the cabinets.

The newly added second bedroom is accessible through a false cabinet in the kitchen.

The newly added second bedroom is accessible through a false cabinet in the kitchen.

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1560 Lancaster Terrace #1006 in Jacksonville, Florida, is currently listed for $475,000 by Marilyn Gilman and Aubrey Wessolowski of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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