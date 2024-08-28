Asking $1.7M, This Woodsy Vancouver Home Is an Ode to Sea Ranch
Location: 4949 Keith Road, West Vancouver, British Columbia
Price: $2,299,000 CAD (approximately $1,707,846 USD)
Architect: Stuart Howard
Year Built: 1975
Footprint: 2,442 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.42 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting Sea Ranch House, inspired by Sonoma County’s iconic coastal community. Nestled in West Vancouver’s coveted Caulfeild neighborhood, Stuart Howard’s design unfolds on a sprawling, private forested lot. The home resonates with Sea Ranch’s ecological ethos, flaunting natural wood finishes that harmonize exquisitely with its lush green surroundings. The dramatic sloped shed roofs blend with the rugged terrain, shaping dynamic multitiered living spaces that capture sweeping forest and ocean vistas. A paragon of modernism and tranquility, Sea Ranch House is ready to inspire its next custodian."
4949 Keith Road in West Vancouver, British Columbia, is currently listed for $2,299,000 CAD (approximately $1,707,846 USD) by West Coast Modern.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.