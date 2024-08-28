Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
Asking $1.7M, This Woodsy Vancouver Home Is an Ode to Sea Ranch

Designed by Stuart Howard, the ’70s dwelling channels the spirit of the legendary coastal community.
Location: 4949 Keith Road, West Vancouver, British Columbia

Price: $2,299,000 CAD (approximately $1,707,846 USD)

Architect: Stuart Howard

Year Built: 1975

Footprint: 2,442 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.42 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Sea Ranch House, inspired by Sonoma County’s iconic coastal community. Nestled in West Vancouver’s coveted  Caulfeild neighborhood, Stuart Howard’s design unfolds on a sprawling, private forested lot. The home resonates with Sea Ranch’s ecological ethos, flaunting natural wood finishes that harmonize exquisitely with its lush green surroundings. The dramatic sloped shed roofs blend with the rugged terrain, shaping dynamic multitiered living spaces that capture sweeping forest and ocean vistas. A paragon of modernism and tranquility, Sea Ranch House is ready to inspire its next custodian."

Perched on a sloped lot, the multilevel wood-clad home blends in with its natural setting.&nbsp;

Tall sliding glass doors connect the living room with the rear deck.

The dining room is capped with an original wooden ceiling, and the space opens directly to the outdoors.

"Expansive windows and skylights usher in a dance of light and shadow, imbuing the interiors with majestic West Coast splendor," notes the agent.

A glass shower and a large soaking tub await in the light-filled primary bathroom.

