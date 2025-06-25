SubscribeSign In
You Can Whale Watch From the Couch at This $1.2M Sea Ranch Home

Set high on a hill in the utopian California community, the home comes with wraparound patio, a hot tub, and an outdoor shower.
Text by
Location: 365 Conifer Close, Sea Ranch, California

Price: $1,224,999

Year Built: 1983

Footprint: 1,800 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to one of the most prestigious coastal communities in California: Sea Ranch. This generously sized, multilevel custom home features striking architectural beams, passive solar design, and impressive ocean views for multigenerational living or investment potential. Entertain guests on the massive wraparound deck while the crush of waves echoes in the background. Stargaze from the skylight of your bedroom, steps away from a hot tub and outdoor shower. This home enjoys some of the best views available on Conifer Close and access to 50+ miles of Sea Ranch trails, wildlife, secluded beaches, and a community garden."

The first floor is self-contained with its own entrance.

A gas fireplace heats the living and dining room.

The home is set on a hill high on a hill, with ocean views and opportunities for whale watching.

The lofted bedroom has a private, northwest-facing deck.

The home has a two-car garage and a wraparound deck.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.