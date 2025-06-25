You Can Whale Watch From the Couch at This $1.2M Sea Ranch Home

Footprint: 1,800 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to one of the most prestigious coastal communities in California: Sea Ranch. This generously sized, multilevel custom home features striking architectural beams, passive solar design, and impressive ocean views for multigenerational living or investment potential. Entertain guests on the massive wraparound deck while the crush of waves echoes in the background. Stargaze from the skylight of your bedroom, steps away from a hot tub and outdoor shower. This home enjoys some of the best views available on Conifer Close and access to 50+ miles of Sea Ranch trails, wildlife, secluded beaches, and a community garden."