You Can Whale Watch From the Couch at This $1.2M Sea Ranch Home
Location: 365 Conifer Close, Sea Ranch, California
Price: $1,224,999
Year Built: 1983
Footprint: 1,800 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.5 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to one of the most prestigious coastal communities in California: Sea Ranch. This generously sized, multilevel custom home features striking architectural beams, passive solar design, and impressive ocean views for multigenerational living or investment potential. Entertain guests on the massive wraparound deck while the crush of waves echoes in the background. Stargaze from the skylight of your bedroom, steps away from a hot tub and outdoor shower. This home enjoys some of the best views available on Conifer Close and access to 50+ miles of Sea Ranch trails, wildlife, secluded beaches, and a community garden."
365 Conifer Close in The Sea Ranch, California, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Summer Olson Stubblefield of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.