This $2.45M San Francisco Home Was Designed by a Famed Sea Ranch Architect

From the Agent: "The San Francisco house that architect George Homsey built for his family in 1961 is available for the very first time. Built at a time when Homsey was beginning to work on the Sea Ranch, the house is a wonderfully original example of the Third Bay Tradition. Homsey lived in the home on an elevated site overlooking the Castro and Mission until his recent passing. The three-story, shingle-clad building exudes a quiet confidence and doesn’t give too much away; only the expressive fenestration and domes of the skylights hint at the intricate and carefully planned program of interior spaces. You can really see how the architect lived in the space."