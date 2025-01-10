New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This $2.45M San Francisco Home Was Designed by a Famed Sea Ranch Architect

George Homsey brought the spirit of the legendary coastal community to his wood-clad house in the heart of the city.
Text by
Photos by
Adam Rouse
Location: 4067 20th Street, San Francisco, California

Price: $2.45 million

Year Built: 1961

Architect: George Homsey

Footprint: 2,223 square feet (4 bedrooms, 1 bath, two 1/2 baths)

Lot Size: 2,848 square feet

From the Agent: "The San Francisco house that architect George Homsey built for his family in 1961 is available for the very first time. Built at a time when Homsey was beginning to work on the Sea Ranch, the house is a wonderfully original example of the Third Bay Tradition. Homsey lived in the home on an elevated site overlooking the Castro and Mission until his recent passing. The three-story, shingle-clad building exudes a quiet confidence and doesn’t give too much away; only the expressive fenestration and domes of the skylights hint at the intricate and carefully planned program of interior spaces. You can really see how the architect lived in the space."

Douglas fir, a tree native to the Bay Area, clads the walls throughout the home.

The home’s layout is vertically oriented, and the levels open to each other to in some places, like this double-height living room.

The shower's verdant green tiling, natural light, and organically shaped grab bars bring an outdoor feeling inside.

"The house is just a frame," said architect George Homsey. "The art is outside. You want to create as little distraction inside so your eyes are drawn outside."

Set on Liberty Hill, the house offers sprawling north-facing views of the city.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

