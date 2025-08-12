SubscribeSign In
A Rare, Early Sea Ranch Home by Carson Bowler Hits the Market for $2.5M

The 1970s gem in the modernist hamlet comes with sweeping ocean views and striking features.
Location: 326 Conifer Close, The Sea Ranch, California

Price: $2,495,000

Year Built: 1970

Architect: Carson Bowler

Footprint: 2,404 square feet (two bedrooms, two full baths, one half-bath) 

Lot Size: 1.17 Acres 

From the Agent: "A stunning unique early Sea Ranch home on a 1.17-acre site bordering commons with sweeping ocean views. This elegant and comfortable home in a beautiful private setting surrounded by nature features a large open living/dining/kitchen area, perfect for entertaining, a grand stone fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows. View side deck offers a perfect place to watch migrating whales or enjoy panoramic night skies. Another sheltered deck area is generous enough to provide a BBQ and outside eating area. Beautifully designed by Carson Bowler in 1970, the home features two generous bedrooms with en suite baths and walk-in closets each offering breathtaking ocean views and privacy. New carpet and tile throughout along with a remodeled bath recently completed by the owner/architect. The house has ample closet space, a walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, and an attached three-car garage, as well as a new cooktop, dishwasher, and under-counter lighting in the kitchen. A hot water radiant heated slab and new insulated glass windows makes this a very comfortable house in all seasons."

