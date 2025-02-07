Artist Alma Allen’s Joshua Tree Home Just Hit the Market for $3M

SubscribeSign In
The sculptor crafted his desert dwelling from glass, wood, and stone on a 14-acre site within walking distance to the national park.
Text by
Location: 8828 Quail Haven Ln, Joshua Tree, California

Price: $2,950,000

Year Built: 2007

Designer: Alma Allen

Footprint: 2,782 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 14.12 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by renowned artist Alma Allen as his home and studio, the residence is anchored to the desert landscape by two massive hand-built stone walls. Entry is through a compressed passage, which dramatically opens up to reveal a private inner sanctuary. The home unfolds around the large courtyard, with each room flowing out into the quiet outdoor space. From the courtyard, a generous living, dining, and kitchen area bathed in natural light unfolds, offering sweeping views of the surrounding boulders. The main bedroom suite is adjacent to the living space for comfort and convenience. At the opposite end of the courtyard, two additional bedrooms, each with an en suite bath, are privately tucked away, ensuring the main suite remains an intimate retreat. Additionally, a versatile den or office space features a wall of glass, providing beautiful views of the desert valley beyond. Located adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, the home sits on over 14 acres spread across three parcels of land, ensuring privacy and proximity to the park. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial parcel of land adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, offering a unique combination of artistic legacy, architectural distinction, and exceptional privacy."

The home’s massive stone walls were built by hand.

Artist Alma Allen, whose sculptures are featured on the New York City High Line, designed the project to do double duty as a home and a workspace.

In addition to the home, the property features a Quonset hut, originally used as an art studio.

Allen designed custom cabinet pulls and metalwork for the home.

Many of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the surrounding desert.&nbsp;

8828 Quail Haven Lane in Joshua Tree, California is currently listed for $2,950,00 by Chris Menrad & Keith Markovitz of TTK Represents of Compass and Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

