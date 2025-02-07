Artist Alma Allen’s Joshua Tree Home Just Hit the Market for $3M
Location: 8828 Quail Haven Ln, Joshua Tree, California
Price: $2,950,000
Year Built: 2007
Designer: Alma Allen
Footprint: 2,782 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 14.12 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by renowned artist Alma Allen as his home and studio, the residence is anchored to the desert landscape by two massive hand-built stone walls. Entry is through a compressed passage, which dramatically opens up to reveal a private inner sanctuary. The home unfolds around the large courtyard, with each room flowing out into the quiet outdoor space. From the courtyard, a generous living, dining, and kitchen area bathed in natural light unfolds, offering sweeping views of the surrounding boulders. The main bedroom suite is adjacent to the living space for comfort and convenience. At the opposite end of the courtyard, two additional bedrooms, each with an en suite bath, are privately tucked away, ensuring the main suite remains an intimate retreat. Additionally, a versatile den or office space features a wall of glass, providing beautiful views of the desert valley beyond. Located adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, the home sits on over 14 acres spread across three parcels of land, ensuring privacy and proximity to the park. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial parcel of land adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, offering a unique combination of artistic legacy, architectural distinction, and exceptional privacy."
8828 Quail Haven Lane in Joshua Tree, California is currently listed for $2,950,00 by Chris Menrad & Keith Markovitz of TTK Represents of Compass and Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.
