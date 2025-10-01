After an A+ Renovation, a 19th-Century Schoolhouse Asks $480K in Upstate New York

Footprint: 1,155 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 Acres

From the Agent: "A historic schoolhouse has been converted into a dreamy country home in a picturesque corner of the region bordering both the Hudson Valley and the Berkshires. This half-acre property is full to the brim with flowers and garden beds, butterflies and birds. The structure has been reimagined as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow with a detached office space. Inside the main home, you’ll find high ceilings that make the 1,200 square feet feel wonderfully expansive. The front porch has been converted to private living space with a daybed for guests—or it can be enjoyed as a nice, quiet nook to idle away the days upstate. Multiple sheds and a chicken coop have been tucked in among the impressive gardens. This wonderful country property is just 10 miles to West Stockbridge, 15 miles to Chatham, 2.5 hours north of NYC and a world away."