After an A+ Renovation, a 19th-Century Schoolhouse Asks $480K in Upstate New York

The 1875 structure sits on half an acre with a detached office, a backyard kitchen, and plenty of outdoor living space.
Location: 289 Tunnel Hill Road, Canaan, New York

Price: $480,000

Year Built: 1875 

Footprint: 1,155 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 Acres 

From the Agent: "A historic schoolhouse has been converted into a dreamy country home in a picturesque corner of the region bordering both the Hudson Valley and the Berkshires. This half-acre property is full to the brim with flowers and garden beds, butterflies and birds. The structure has been reimagined as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow with a detached office space. Inside the main home, you’ll find high ceilings that make the 1,200 square feet feel wonderfully expansive. The front porch has been converted to private living space with a daybed for guests—or it can be enjoyed as a nice, quiet nook to idle away the days upstate. Multiple sheds and a chicken coop have been tucked in among the impressive gardens. This wonderful country property is just 10 miles to West Stockbridge, 15 miles to Chatham, 2.5 hours north of NYC and a world away."

A gas fireplace keeps the living room cozy during the winter months.

The 1875 structure has been fully updated with a generator and air conditioning.

The kitchen has brick floors and a dramatic tiled backsplash.

The enclosed front porch now serves as a guest room with a daybed.

A full outdoor kitchen is located on the back patio.

289 Tunnel Hill Road in Canaan, New York, is currently listed for $480,000 by Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

