This £2M Home in a Converted Schoolhouse Might Be the Best in Its Class

From the Listing: "Built over 200 years ago, this five-bedroom former schoolhouse in Deal’s Old Town has been reimagined by its current owner. It unfolds across over 3,960 square feet, with a muted, limewashed palette that emphasizes its generous proportions and soaring ceilings. Original features have been paired with modern interventions such as the steel staircase that winds through the core of the house. An open-plan kitchen and dining room opens to a south-facing courtyard garden. The property lies on Stanley Road, which leads to the town’s shingle beach.

"The house’s period frontage belies the contemporary interiors within. From the outside, Flemish-bond brick and a towering pitched roof render a distinct profile. Entry is from the north side, via an original wooden door that opens to a hallway. Ahead lies the sleek central steel staircase along with adjacent six-over-six Georgian glazing.

"All five of the home’s bedrooms lie upstairs. The principal is defined by tall ceilings, contoured walls, and enough space for a seating area beneath a large, original arched window. There are two further bedrooms on this floor, both with en suite bathrooms concealed behind wardrobes. The remaining two bedrooms lie on the second floor with exposed timber frames.