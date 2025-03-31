SubscribeSign In
This £2M Home in a Converted Schoolhouse Might Be the Best in Its Class

Located steps from the beach in Kent, England, the recently renovated structure has a Flemish-bond brick facade, limewashed interiors, and a striking steel staircase.
Location: Stanley Road, Deal, Kent, England

Price: £1,950,000 (approximately $2,523,504 USD)

Year Built: 1881

Renovation Year: 2o24

Renovation Designer: Raycasa Investments Limited

Footprint: 3,964 square foot (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

From the Listing: "Built over 200 years ago, this five-bedroom former schoolhouse in Deal’s Old Town has been reimagined by its current owner. It unfolds across over 3,960 square feet, with a muted, limewashed palette that emphasizes its generous proportions and soaring ceilings. Original features have been paired with modern interventions such as the steel staircase that winds through the core of the house. An open-plan kitchen and dining room opens to a south-facing courtyard garden. The property lies on Stanley Road, which leads to the town’s shingle beach.

"The house’s period frontage belies the contemporary interiors within. From the outside, Flemish-bond brick and a towering pitched roof render a distinct profile. Entry is from the north side, via an original wooden door that opens to a hallway. Ahead lies the sleek central steel staircase along with adjacent six-over-six Georgian glazing.

"All five of the home’s bedrooms lie upstairs. The principal is defined by tall ceilings, contoured walls, and enough space for a seating area beneath a large, original arched window. There are two further bedrooms on this floor, both with en suite bathrooms concealed behind wardrobes. The remaining two bedrooms lie on the second floor with exposed timber frames.

"Entered via the dining room, the house’s wide and private courtyard garden is bounded by brick walls along three sides, with a row of pleached holm trees along the fourth."

Originally built in 1881, this former schoolhouse in Kent, England, was renovated in 2024.

The kitchen features polished concrete floors, limewashed walls, oak cabinetry, and marble countertops.&nbsp;

Upstairs, neutral carpeting runs throughout each of the five bedrooms.

The home‘s courtyard is large enough to accommodate a seating area and plantings.&nbsp;

