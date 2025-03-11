This Multigenerational Home Near Carmel Is a Slice of Prefab Paradise

California’s Carmel-by-the-Sea is renowned for its scenic charm and proximity to one of the richest marine habitats in the world. But affordable housing for a young family? With home prices averaging $2 million to $3 million, not so much. So, when architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz sold her place in town and her son, Victor, and his wife, Brittany, wanted to move, along with their middle schoolers, out of their two-bedroom, one-bath home nearby, the obvious solution was a multifamily compound.