Timber Totally Covers Every Wall in This $2.3M Idaho Getaway
Location: 202 Siskin Lane, Sandpoint, Idaho
Price: $2,395,000
Year Built: 2023
Architect: Waechter Architecture
Footprint: 3,276 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 10.02 acres
From the Agent: "Designed by Waechter Architecture and a European builder, this Scandinavian-inspired residence is one of North Idaho’s most extraordinary offerings. Pine tongue-and-groove walls run floor to ceiling, catching light in warm tones. Custom white oak millwork—cabinetry, built-ins, shelving—showcases joinery and finish. The living/dining room is warmed by an ultra-efficient woodstove that doubles as sculptural centerpiece. The primary suite occupies its own main-level wing, opening onto a private teak deck. From here, Schweitzer Mountain rises to the west, its ridgeline catching alpenglow at dusk. Slate-tiled bathrooms with heated floors complete the suite. Upstairs, a private guest suite offers its own bath and sense of retreat. Three additional bedrooms share a bathroom and a cozy family room with a built-in lounge and propane fireplace. The property is set over 10 acres of flat, buildable terrain with no roads or neighbors in direct sight. The grounds include pollinator gardens, a producing fruit orchard, a bocce court, an insulated shop, and an oversize carport. Four independent heat sources—woodstove, propane, heat pump, and forced-air—mean you’re never dependent on one system. Aluminum, wood-clad Pella windows and four-inch Rockwool exterior insulation keep the home quiet and efficient. A 2,700-gallon cistern, whole-house generator, 2025 tankless water heater, and whole-house filtration deliver resilience without sacrificing comfort."
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202 Siskin Lane in Sandpoint, Idaho, is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Hill Mannan Roots Realty NW, LLC and Greg Peilleron of Indie & Wood LLC.
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