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Timber Totally Covers Every Wall in This $2.3M Idaho GetawayView 14 Photos

Timber Totally Covers Every Wall in This $2.3M Idaho Getaway

The price includes 10 acres of property with a 3,276-square-foot home plus an insulated garage and a workshop.
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Location: 202 Siskin Lane, Sandpoint, Idaho

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 2023

Architect: Waechter Architecture

Footprint: 3,276 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 10.02 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Waechter Architecture and a European builder, this Scandinavian-inspired residence is one of North Idaho’s most extraordinary offerings. Pine tongue-and-groove walls run floor to ceiling, catching light in warm tones. Custom white oak millwork—cabinetry, built-ins, shelving—showcases joinery and finish. The living/dining room is warmed by an ultra-efficient woodstove that doubles as sculptural centerpiece. The primary suite occupies its own main-level wing, opening onto a private teak deck. From here, Schweitzer Mountain rises to the west, its ridgeline catching alpenglow at dusk. Slate-tiled bathrooms with heated floors complete the suite. Upstairs, a private guest suite offers its own bath and sense of retreat. Three additional bedrooms share a bathroom and a cozy family room with a built-in lounge and propane fireplace. The property is set over 10 acres of flat, buildable terrain with no roads or neighbors in direct sight. The grounds include pollinator gardens, a producing fruit orchard, a bocce court, an insulated shop, and an oversize carport. Four independent heat sources—woodstove, propane, heat pump, and forced-air—mean you’re never dependent on one system. Aluminum, wood-clad Pella windows and four-inch Rockwool exterior insulation keep the home quiet and efficient. A 2,700-gallon cistern, whole-house generator, 2025 tankless water heater, and whole-house filtration deliver resilience without sacrificing comfort."

The home’s exterior features reclaimed barn wood siding and a standing-seam metal roof.&nbsp;

The home’s exterior features reclaimed barn wood siding and a standing-seam metal roof. 

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Timber Totally Covers Every Wall in This $2.3M Idaho Getaway - Photo 3 of 14 -
The deck comes with a Sundance soaking tub.&nbsp;

The deck comes with a Sundance soaking tub. 

A second barn holds an insulated workshop.

A second barn holds an insulated workshop.

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Timber Totally Covers Every Wall in This $2.3M Idaho Getaway - Photo 7 of 14 -
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A large island anchors the chef’s kitchen, which includes a walk-in pantry.

A large island anchors the chef’s kitchen, which includes a walk-in pantry.

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The property is a 15-minute drive from downtown Sandpoint, and from Lake Pend Oreille, the largest and deepest lake in Idaho.

The property is a 15-minute drive from downtown Sandpoint, and from Lake Pend Oreille, the largest and deepest lake in Idaho.

202 Siskin Lane in Sandpoint, Idaho, is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Hill Mannan Roots Realty NW, LLC and Greg Peilleron of Indie & Wood LLC.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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