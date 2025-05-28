SubscribeSign In
This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New YorkView 12 Photos

This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York

Set near Rhinebeck, the recently built house has crisp, white interiors, light wood accents, and an energy-efficient envelope.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 998 Willow Brook Road, Milan, New York

Price: $1,345,000

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 2,312 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 5.1 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Hopwood House, a naturalist new build offering sustainable living in Dutchess County. Designed to harmonize with its scenic surroundings, this home showcases exceptional craftsmanship with high-end building materials including cedar siding, a durable standing-seam metal roof, and natural stone accents. A fenced yard offers privacy, while the surrounding landscape—bathed in southern and eastern light—invites endless possibilities for lush gardens or a future pool. Hopwood House is ideally located near Rhinebeck’s vibrant dining and cultural scene, with convenient access to the Taconic Parkway and the best of the Hudson Valley."

The sellers worked with a structural engineer to design the home themselves.

The sellers worked with a structural engineer to design the home themselves.

This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York - Photo 2 of 11 -
The kitchen appliances are by Miele, and the cabinetry is handcrafted.

The kitchen appliances are by Miele, and the cabinetry is handcrafted.

The living room features double-height ceilings and heated, polished concrete floors.

The living room features double-height ceilings and heated, polished concrete floors.

This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York - Photo 5 of 11 -
This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York - Photo 6 of 11 -
This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York - Photo 7 of 11 -
This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York - Photo 8 of 11 -
This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York - Photo 9 of 11 -
The primary suite opens to the home’s 5.1-acre lot.

The primary suite opens to the home’s 5.1-acre lot.

The home incorporates passive solar design, mini-split heating and cooling, and a well-insulated envelope.

The home incorporates passive solar design, mini-split heating and cooling, and a well-insulated envelope.

998 Willow Brook Road in Milan, New York is currently listed for $1,345,000 by Anthony D’Argenzio of Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.