This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York
Location: 998 Willow Brook Road, Milan, New York
Price: $1,345,000
Year Built: 2023
Footprint: 2,312 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 5.1 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Hopwood House, a naturalist new build offering sustainable living in Dutchess County. Designed to harmonize with its scenic surroundings, this home showcases exceptional craftsmanship with high-end building materials including cedar siding, a durable standing-seam metal roof, and natural stone accents. A fenced yard offers privacy, while the surrounding landscape—bathed in southern and eastern light—invites endless possibilities for lush gardens or a future pool. Hopwood House is ideally located near Rhinebeck’s vibrant dining and cultural scene, with convenient access to the Taconic Parkway and the best of the Hudson Valley."
998 Willow Brook Road in Milan, New York is currently listed for $1,345,000 by Anthony D’Argenzio of Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.