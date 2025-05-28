This $1.3M Home Is a Slice of Scandinavia in Upstate New York

Footprint: 2,312 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 5.1 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Hopwood House, a naturalist new build offering sustainable living in Dutchess County. Designed to harmonize with its scenic surroundings, this home showcases exceptional craftsmanship with high-end building materials including cedar siding, a durable standing-seam metal roof, and natural stone accents. A fenced yard offers privacy, while the surrounding landscape—bathed in southern and eastern light—invites endless possibilities for lush gardens or a future pool. Hopwood House is ideally located near Rhinebeck’s vibrant dining and cultural scene, with convenient access to the Taconic Parkway and the best of the Hudson Valley."