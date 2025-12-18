SubscribeSign In
Scandinavian Style Meets Midwest Charm in This $1.2M Ohio Farmhouse

The recently built residence is wrapped in western red cedar, and it has minimalist interiors accented with white oak, brick, and tile.
Text by
Location: 14686 National Road, Thornville, Ohio

Price: $1,250,000

Year Built: 2024

Architects: Mary Dietsch Architecture & Andrew Rosenthal of GRA+D Architects

Footprint: 2,995 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 10 Acres

From the Agent: "This remarkable Scandinavian-style home is situated on 10 acres on National Road in Thornville, Ohio. Expansive views through walls of windows blur the lines between indoors and out. A captivating great room with eight skylights and exposed trusses functions as the main artery of the home, and features a custom kitchen, dining room, and dual living spaces. A butler’s pantry off the kitchen has ample storage, prep space, and refrigeration. The retreat-like primary wing encircled by woods features a spacious en suite with a zero-entry shower, terra-cotta and zellige tile, and white oak accents. There are two additional bedrooms off the great room and a second full bath with a soaking tub. The home is minutes from Newark amenities, Flint Ridge, the Dawes Arboretum, and Buckeye Lake."

The home’s flooring is a mix of local ash, brick pavers, and concrete.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Terra-cotta and zellige tile cover this bathroom, which has a white oak vanity.

The home has a two-car garage and a drive-in basement.

The home is clad in western red cedar and Cor-Ten steel.

The home is located east of Columbus, near&nbsp;Flint Ridge State Memorial&nbsp;and the&nbsp;Dawes Arboretum.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Real Estate

