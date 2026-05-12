It’s a Stairway. It’s a Greenhouse. It’s Definitely Not a Chicken Coop (But Don’t Tell the Chickens)

In a walled garden in Genoa, Italy, where Filippo De Mari Casareto Dal Verme’s family has lived for about 150 years, a massive, mint-green staircase recently appeared. Designed by local architecture, design, and landscape studio Caarpa, the folly-like structure connects two levels that were previously joined only by a circuitous path. It also includes a glass-encased space where Filippo, a mathematics professor nearing retirement, plans to "read, paint, listen to music, do nothing, and sleep."