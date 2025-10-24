A Noise Complaint and a Bottle of Champagne Sparked This Small Madrid Apartment’s Transformation

There would be no renovation had there not been a noise complaint. After a day spent running his studio, Gon Architects, Gonzalo Pardo returned to his apartment in Madrid ready for bed, where he would have remained if a steady stream of music from his neighbor’s apartment hadn’t kept him up. Pardo knocked on the door of his neighbor, Philippe Muñoz Cuellar, asking if he could turn it down. The next morning, Philippe left a bottle of champagne with an apology note on Pardo’s doorstep. The pair shared it together that night and a fruitful friendship was born.