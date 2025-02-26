A Metal Shell Keeps This Australian Retreat Cool—and Fire Safe

From the Designer: "This project is a nice example of a good design only possible with a good client. The brief was, ‘I want something small to share with my family and friends.’ Over the weeks until I visited the site, Hollie, the client, would send me pictures of all the trees explaining what they all were, never sending me tile samples or kitchen bench top requests. Obviously, the site and how the building would feel were most important to her.

"The site was the beginning of a gully where all of the street water was discharged. There is one apparent flat area close to the boundary, and all of it is covered in amazingly tall trees. The thought was to put the building up with the trees and out of the water. Inspired by the trees, the four columns represent tree trunks, and the slats catch light more randomly than a flat panel, like the leaves on the trees. They also help the building breathe and stay cool, keeping the aggressive summer sun off the steel roof sheets and wall lining underneath. It’s not a big building, just enough, with one bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room.

"Having the building off the ground also allows for car access underneath to the garage that took advantage of that flat section, which houses a laundry and hidden outdoor kitchen. The huge trees make it a high risk Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) 40 zone, so all external materials had to be non-flammable.