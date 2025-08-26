SubscribeSign In
The Home of One of Oregon’s Most Celebrated Architects Seeks $1.5M

Set on a steep, forested hillside, Saul Zaik’s 1961 residence evokes a tree house with two wings connected by a series of cantilevered decks and a glass pavilion.
Text by
Location: 720 NW Saint Helens Ave, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,545,000

Year Built: 1961

Architect: Saul Zaik

Footprint: 2,009 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.56 Acres

From the Agent: "720 NW Saint Helens Avenue is a jewel of midcentury Pacific Northwest modern architecture, in a tranquil forested setting just minutes from downtown Portland. The house was designed by Saul Zaik, one of Oregon’s most celebrated architects. This was Zaik’s own personal residence where the architect lived with his family. The four-bedroom, wood-ensconced house is nestled into a tree-filled hillside within a few hundred yards of Forest Park (the nation’s largest urban wilderness), and situated amongst mature Douglas firs and maples. Zaik’s design divided the home into two pavilions, separated by a dramatic, glass-walled entry pavilion and accessed via a cantilevered entry deck. The public wing, with its soaring vaulted Douglas fir ceiling, cantilevers over the hillside to offer expansive views through a wall of glass. The lower-level bedrooms each look out at the forest. Surrounding the two wings are decks, providing a variety of outdoor spaces."

Architect Saul Zaik and his family lived in this Portland, Oregon, home for nearly six decades.

Now, it’s on the market for the first time ever.

The structure winds around the forest, standing inches away from maples and Douglas firs at some points.

A small hillside garden sits off the bedroom wing.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

