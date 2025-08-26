The Home of One of Oregon’s Most Celebrated Architects Seeks $1.5M

From the Agent: "720 NW Saint Helens Avenue is a jewel of midcentury Pacific Northwest modern architecture, in a tranquil forested setting just minutes from downtown Portland. The house was designed by Saul Zaik, one of Oregon’s most celebrated architects. This was Zaik’s own personal residence where the architect lived with his family. The four-bedroom, wood-ensconced house is nestled into a tree-filled hillside within a few hundred yards of Forest Park (the nation’s largest urban wilderness), and situated amongst mature Douglas firs and maples. Zaik’s design divided the home into two pavilions, separated by a dramatic, glass-walled entry pavilion and accessed via a cantilevered entry deck. The public wing, with its soaring vaulted Douglas fir ceiling, cantilevers over the hillside to offer expansive views through a wall of glass. The lower-level bedrooms each look out at the forest. Surrounding the two wings are decks, providing a variety of outdoor spaces."