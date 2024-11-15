When Natural Disasters Threaten Modernist Icons

Paul Rudolph’s Sanderling Beach Club on Siesta Key, a barrier island off the coast of Sarasota, Florida, was destroyed by Hurricane Helene. Its iconic cabanas were completely leveled.

Paul Rudolph’s 1952 Sanderling Beach Club on Siesta Key, known for its single-story cabanas with low-vaulted ceilings and sheathed plywood construction, was destroyed by Helene, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region in late September, about two weeks before Milton hit. Max Strang, an architect who lives in the private Sanderling community and serves on the committee for the clubhouse and cabanas, broke the news to the public with a series of photos of the ruined structures on his Instagram stories. He was in Italy when Helene hit so he asked a community worker to check on the buildings in the early morning hours after the storm so that he could assess the damage. "He called me on the phone and just said, ‘They’re gone,’" Strang says. "I was like, ‘What do you mean, gone?’ and he said, ‘They’re just completely gone.’"

The Rudolph-designed cabanas weren’t the only structures affected by the storm in the Sanderling community—Strang estimates that out of 115 houses, about 80 percent were significantly flooded or damaged, including his own—though they’ve certainly gotten the most attention. When first responders attempted to remove the cabana debris, like broken glass and cracked and displaced slabs, someone tipped Strang off. He hopped on the phone to Architecture Sarasota president Morris "Marty" Hylton, who was able to get someone into the neighborhood quickly with a drone and a terrestrial Lidar scanner to document what had happened to the buildings. Strang says that, while the loss of the cabanas is a tragedy, "everybody [in the community] knew that maybe it was living on borrowed time." In his eight years living nearby, he says about four or five different storm events have swept over the area, each of which brought some damage or flooding. The beach has eroded over the years, too, meaning rising water and pounding waves could get to the structure even faster. In Sanderling and on Florida’s barrier islands, Strang says, "we’re living on the leading edge of climate change and sea level rise." Nearby on Siesta Key, the Revere Quality House, designed in the late 1940s by Rudolph and Twitchell and restored in the mid-2000s, and billed as "hurricane-proof," took on four feet of water but survived the storms. The 1948 Healy Guest House (also known as the Cocoon House), also by Rudolph and Twitchell, also reportedly flooded.

The Revere Quality House by Sarasota School founding architects Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph also took on water during the storms, but survived.

The Sanderling Club members haven’t yet decided what it will do about the cabanas, in part because they’re all still dealing with their own homes. Strang says he expects Architecture Sarasota to take a leading role in the conversation, though he says it’s not as simple as just raising some money and following the original blueprints. As a start, the preservation nonprofit has dedicated its 11th annual Sarasota MOD Weekend (this November 14 though 17) to a revised theme, Restoring A Sense Of Place. The new disaster response initiative aims to support property owners, local organizations, and agencies in getting the documentation, condition assessments, resources, and guidance necessary to recover significant buildings damaged by natural disasters and adapt them for longer-term resilience. (All net proceeds from the MOD Weekend events will be used to support the initiative.) "The question isn’t, can we rebuild these? but, should we rebuild these?—at least in the same way," Strang says. "If we adapt them for higher elevation or storm surges or high winds, can they still maintain the spirit of Paul Rudolph’s original design?" There’s also the question of whether another destruction is inevitable, a query that’s relevant not only on Siesta Key but all over the region. "It’s kind of a canary in a coal mine for the rest of the structures in Sarasota," Strang says. Lorrie Muldowney, the immediate past president of the Sarasota Alliance For Historic Preservation, says that "almost anything from the ’50s or ’60s" in the region has experienced six different flooding episodes this year, including the aforementioned Hurricanes Milton and Helene, as well as Tropical Storm Debby. While the Sarasota School architects were clearly conscious of the environment in which they were building—the homes were designed for air-flow, with sun shades and beautiful views—they couldn’t really have anticipated the effects of climate change. With storms intensifying and sea levels rising, it’s becoming increasingly clear to those invested in the Sarasota School vernacular architecture that they’re going to have to repair what’s been damaged while simultaneously preparing for what’s to come.

"It’s everything that people did to their homes in the ’70s and ’80s that we’re having to peel back now. We were going to anyway, but Mother Nature came in first and said: Time for a real renovation." In some sense, the flooding may have made some of those changes easier. If all your drywall has to be replaced because the murky waters made it moldy, then you might as well move your electrical outlets up to the recommended six feet above the floor. "You really have to work to make these structures, these neighborhoods, more resilient than they were before," says Hylton, who worked for the National Park Services’ historic architecture preservation team before coming over to Architecture Sarasota about two years ago. For architecturally significant buildings, making structural changes can seem a bit daunting, but experts agree that it doesn’t have to be. Alterations can be made to a home that respect its original architectural integrity—or that even throw things back to how they once were, like replacing wooden kitchen cabinets with metal ones. Jonathan Parks, a local architect who’s worked on a number of Sarasota School buildings, says he’s often found that a midcentury building’s original features are the ones that weather the storms the best. Metal window frames, for instance, fare much better than wood, and concrete homes meant for evaporative cooling typically don’t risk a catastrophic collapse. "Twitchell and Rudolph were ahead of their times in terms of resiliency or survivability," Parks says. "It’s everything that people did to their homes in the ’70s and ’80s that we’re having to peel back now. We were going to anyway, but Mother Nature came in first and said: Time for a real renovation."

Not all the changes have to be major, either. The 1948 Lamolithic houses, which Rudolph and Twitchell built on Siesta Key using a special poured-concrete technique, were originally designed without perimeter privacy walls. Since then, locals have realized that the development’s walls can act as a defense against rising flood waters. If a homeowner can invest an additional $15,000 or so to buy an Aqua Fence to put around the house when a storm approaches, that’s even better.

A look at the storm damage inside one of Siesta Key’s reinforced-concrete Lamolithic houses constructed by Paul Rudolph and Ralph Twitchell with Sarasota concrete supplier John Lambie.

Because of the frequency of tropical storms in Florida, most insurance companies have opted to walk away from granting policies in the state. That means that many of these homes are either underinsured or "self-insured" by their owners, who are forced to pick up the tab anytime something happens. While FEMA funds do help, there are often restrictions with how they can be used. If a damaged building is below a certain elevation, for instance, to do "substantial improvement," you’re required to elevate it. "If the value of someone’s rebuild exceeds fifty percent of the value of the structure, they have to bring it up to current building code, which completely screws you if you have slab-on-grade," says Muldowney. "If you have a historic structure, nothing in your house is going to be meeting 2024 building codes for any aspect, probably, but certainly not elevation." However, if a home or building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, it’s exempt from that 50 percent limitation, meaning you can work with a local building official to make decisions on a site-specific basis. Muldowney is trying to help a number of homeowners get on the registry now, including a woman who owns two of the Lamolithic homes. She’s found that even a letter saying a home is up for consideration can help ease some of the rebuilding restrictions, something that can be especially comforting for owners already in a tizzy about what concessions they might have to quickly make to keep their home habitable. And it is a stressful situation, to say the least. The uncertainty about what’s to come is very real, and even the most optimistic Sarasota School boosters question whether they’ll be able to save everything—or even if they should. "You’d have to be a fool to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild just because you can," Muldowney says, with Hylton adding that Sarasota has seen two of the worst flooding events in its history in just the past few months.