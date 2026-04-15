They Turned Soviet-Era Military Bunkers Into a Glass-Walled Multigenerational Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Alvis Rozenbergs

From the Architect: "Constructed on foundations of Soviet-era military units built to safeguard the Baltic coastal dunes, this seaside residence introduces an adaptive approach to sustainable architecture. The site was discovered with four grass-covered and timeworn military bunkers, now transformed into one main home and two guesthouses for a family of three generations. Located on the Latvian coastline, where northern winds are strong enough to bend century-old pines, the home was created as a sacred heaven for a multigenerational family.

"The essence of the main family house lies within its pronounced dual-sloped roof. While compliant with the local regulations, it is redefined through a contemporary expression of fiber cement panels, drawing a link to the Soviet-era architecture. Faced with the technical challenge of anchoring the massive roof over a glass facade, OAD developed a tailored metal frame that serves as both a structural and design element.