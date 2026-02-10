How They Pulled It Off: A Micro Library in a Midcentury’s Awkward Kitchen Nook

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

The owners of a 1948 home in San Mateo, California, were already midway through a kitchen and living room renovation when they realized they hadn’t made plans for an awkward, 67-square-foot nook between the kitchen and a sprawl of front windows. But being avid book collectors—of cookbooks, in particular, some of which are family heirlooms—they had a dream that, perhaps, they could stop using it as a junk room and turn it into the perfect space for the thousand-or-so books that were occupying their garage and guest room; they could both organize their tomes and provide easier access to their vast collection of recipes.

That’s when their contractor suggested calling Anne Poon, a Bay Area designer who specializes in crisp minimalism. Poon’s challenge was to design for a boxy space that wasn’t perfectly square, and to do so without changing the home’s architectural integrity, all while the adjacent rooms were also under construction.