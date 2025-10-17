A 1954 Los Angeles Home Moves Into the Future With a Collection of Pavilions in the Landscape
"We like to provide different ways of experiencing the environment," says architect Alice Fung of her firm Fung + Blatt’s outside-in approach to design. Such was the case for her and partner Michael Blatt’s slow-but-steady development of a hillside property in San Marino, where a constellation of pavilions now dot the landscape.
On a promontory at the center sits the original 1954 house, designed by Calvin Straub in a Japanese-influenced midcentury style. Over a period of five years, the architects remade the main house and added a ceramics studio, library, guesthouse, and pool house to align with the owners’ artistic inclinations and love of entertaining.
Inspired by the rigorous geometry and post-and-beam construction of the original home, but wanting to evolve it to something more playful and open, the architects designed the pavilions one at a time to be in dialogue with the site.
From the glass-backed shelving forming the walls of the ceramics studio to the massive sliding doors that transform the pool house into an open-air pavilion hovering over the water, the architects embraced the California midcentury spirit of indoor/outdoor living. "We’re always trying to relate to the site so the architecture isn’t just an object propped there," says Fung. Blatt agrees: "The buildings are made to become the landscape."
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Fung + Blatt Architects / @fungandblatt
Interior Designer: Fung + Blatt Architects
General Contractor: Westmont Construction
Structural Engineer: Fung + Blatt Architects (main house remodel, library, guest house, ceramics studio); Polon + Lewis (pool house)
Landscape Design: Elysian Landscapes, Fung + Blatt Architects
Lighting Design: Arsene Design Lighting Studio (pool house)
Cabinetry and Finish Carpentry: G. Shirk Construction
