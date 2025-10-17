A 1954 Los Angeles Home Moves Into the Future With a Collection of Pavilions in the Landscape

"We like to provide different ways of experiencing the environment," says architect Alice Fung of her firm Fung + Blatt’s outside-in approach to design. Such was the case for her and partner Michael Blatt’s slow-but-steady development of a hillside property in San Marino, where a constellation of pavilions now dot the landscape.

In San Marino, Fung + Blatt Architects updated a property with a midcentury home originally designed by Calvin Straub. Besides renovating the main house, pictured here, the designers added a series of pavilions to the landscape.

While the property was sold to Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin as a teardown, the couple saw its potential. "It was falling apart, but gorgeous," recalls Mary. "I’m a preservationist when I can be." In the living room of the main house, a sofa by Patricia Urquiola surrounds a Nathan Young coffee table, capped with a floor lamp by Achille Castiglioni.

On a promontory at the center sits the original 1954 house, designed by Calvin Straub in a Japanese-influenced midcentury style. Over a period of five years, the architects remade the main house and added a ceramics studio, library, guesthouse, and pool house to align with the owners’ artistic inclinations and love of entertaining.

The ceramics studio was built with the posts and beams of an abandoned pergola from the old estate.

The ceramics studio’s enclosure consists of a roof elevated off the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.

Inspired by the rigorous geometry and post-and-beam construction of the original home, but wanting to evolve it to something more playful and open, the architects designed the pavilions one at a time to be in dialogue with the site.

The roughly 1.5-acre property is dotted with giant, old-growth oak trees. "When people come here, they’re astounded," says Mary. "It’s very peaceful—it feels like an oasis of calm and tranquility in the middle of L.A."

The pool house takes many different attitudes toward the landscape, with one end nestled in the treetops and the other cantilevering over the water. "We think of it as a boathouse, a tree house, and a cave," says Fung.

From the glass-backed shelving forming the walls of the ceramics studio to the massive sliding doors that transform the pool house into an open-air pavilion hovering over the water, the architects embraced the California midcentury spirit of indoor/outdoor living. "We’re always trying to relate to the site so the architecture isn’t just an object propped there," says Fung. Blatt agrees: "The buildings are made to become the landscape."

"The original house was more about viewing nature from afar," says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. "The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level."

Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.

"Alice and Michael designed one building at a time," says Mary. "They were drawing as fast as we were building."

