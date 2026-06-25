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Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island RetreatView 15 Photos

Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat

Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
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Location: 4415 West Side Road, Friday Harbor, Washington

Price: $7,950,000

Year Built: 2024

Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Footprint: 6,483 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3.5 Baths) 

Lot Size: 6 Acres 

From the Firm: "This island residence was designed to offer immersion in a remarkable coastal environment. The six-acre site, on the western coast of San Juan Island, Washington, slopes downhill from a forest of Pacific madrone, alder, and Douglas fir to a rocky coastline overlooking the Haro Strait. Responding to the slope and the extraordinary natural beauty of the site, we tucked the two-story residence against the hillside, creating a modest presence while maximizing views of the ocean and Vancouver Island. Entering the site from above, the driveway turns to reveal a first glimpse of the home’s weathering steel screen and low horizontal roof through the trees. The roof’s rhythmic, interlocking Douglas fir beams rise at the entry and continue inside the home, above a custom bookshelf and closet. A subtle shift in the floor plan focuses views into the living area while maintaining privacy in the primary suite at the far end. Connected kitchen, dining, and living areas provide ample space for cooking and entertaining, and open onto an expansive deck with a pizza oven. The living area is defined by a continuous wall of bookshelves along the eastern side, punctuated by views of the forest uphill, and panoramic views through a wall of glass to the west, shielded from the sun by a deep roof overhang. A custom media cabinet and shelving anchor one end of the living area, while a monumental concrete fireplace with built-in wood storage offers an inviting place to gather on cool evenings. Pendant lights above the dining table are by the Danish designer Jørn Utzon. The main level also includes a primary bedroom suite, positioned to look out over the ocean. The home’s lower level includes guestrooms, a wine room, and flexible studio space."

The residence occupies six acres along the western coast of San Juan Island, and it comes with 400 feet of shoreline.&nbsp;

The residence occupies six acres along the western coast of San Juan Island, and it comes with 400 feet of shoreline. 

Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the home has a low-profile rear facade, and a glazed front facade that opens toward the water and sunset views.&nbsp;

Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the home has a low-profile rear facade, and a glazed front facade that opens toward the water and sunset views. 

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Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat - Photo 3 of 14 -
The open main level brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.&nbsp;

The open main level brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space. 

Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat - Photo 5 of 14 -
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out over Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale. A deep roof overhang provides shade during the day.

Floor-to-ceiling windows look out over Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale. A deep roof overhang provides shade during the day.

The east wall of the living area is fitted with built-in bookshelves, an oversized concrete fireplace, and windows looking back toward the forested hillside.

The east wall of the living area is fitted with built-in bookshelves, an oversized concrete fireplace, and windows looking back toward the forested hillside.

Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat - Photo 8 of 14 -
Interlocking Douglas fir beams create a strikingly textured ceiling in the entry hallway.&nbsp;

Interlocking Douglas fir beams create a strikingly textured ceiling in the entry hallway. 

Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat - Photo 10 of 14 -
The primary suite is on the main level, while the guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a fitness space are located downstairs.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The primary suite is on the main level, while the guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a fitness space are located downstairs.  

Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat - Photo 12 of 14 -
Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat - Photo 13 of 14 -
In addition to the main house, the property also includes a detached garage and a workshop with a private studio apartment and full kitchen.&nbsp;

In addition to the main house, the property also includes a detached garage and a workshop with a private studio apartment and full kitchen. 

4415 West Side Road, Friday Harbor, Washington, is currently listed for $7,950,000 by Sybil Mager and Greg King at Windermere RE San Juan Island.

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