Spot Whales From the Living Room of This $8M San Juan Island Retreat

From the Firm: "This island residence was designed to offer immersion in a remarkable coastal environment. The six-acre site, on the western coast of San Juan Island, Washington, slopes downhill from a forest of Pacific madrone, alder, and Douglas fir to a rocky coastline overlooking the Haro Strait. Responding to the slope and the extraordinary natural beauty of the site, we tucked the two-story residence against the hillside, creating a modest presence while maximizing views of the ocean and Vancouver Island. Entering the site from above, the driveway turns to reveal a first glimpse of the home’s weathering steel screen and low horizontal roof through the trees. The roof’s rhythmic, interlocking Douglas fir beams rise at the entry and continue inside the home, above a custom bookshelf and closet. A subtle shift in the floor plan focuses views into the living area while maintaining privacy in the primary suite at the far end. Connected kitchen, dining, and living areas provide ample space for cooking and entertaining, and open onto an expansive deck with a pizza oven. The living area is defined by a continuous wall of bookshelves along the eastern side, punctuated by views of the forest uphill, and panoramic views through a wall of glass to the west, shielded from the sun by a deep roof overhang. A custom media cabinet and shelving anchor one end of the living area, while a monumental concrete fireplace with built-in wood storage offers an inviting place to gather on cool evenings. Pendant lights above the dining table are by the Danish designer Jørn Utzon. The main level also includes a primary bedroom suite, positioned to look out over the ocean. The home’s lower level includes guestrooms, a wine room, and flexible studio space."