Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find

Footprint: 5,158 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.1 Acres

From the Agent: "956 South Van Ness is a historic grand Italianate Victorian built in 1872 by noted architect Edward Leodore Mayberry. During an extensive two-year restoration/renovation in 2017, a thoughtful commitment was made to honor its history and artistic accents while upgrading the interior for modern living and a full upgrade in systems including the foundation, electrical, and plumbing. The main level is an entertainer’s dream with grand rooms (all w/soaring ceilings), a chef’s kitchen, and a sun-filled walkout garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The lower level was completely built out for additional living space (and bedroom) with a full bath (or a future unit with plumbing for a small kitchen). Additional features of this spectacular, fully detached home include a two-car side-by-side garage, an 800-bottle wine room, two laundry rooms, and abundant storage throughout."