Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find
Location: 956 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, California
Price: $4,495,000
Year Built: 1872
Architect: Edward Leodore Mayberry
Renovation Date: 2017
Renovation Architect: Paul Molina
Footprint: 5,158 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.1 Acres
From the Agent: "956 South Van Ness is a historic grand Italianate Victorian built in 1872 by noted architect Edward Leodore Mayberry. During an extensive two-year restoration/renovation in 2017, a thoughtful commitment was made to honor its history and artistic accents while upgrading the interior for modern living and a full upgrade in systems including the foundation, electrical, and plumbing. The main level is an entertainer’s dream with grand rooms (all w/soaring ceilings), a chef’s kitchen, and a sun-filled walkout garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The lower level was completely built out for additional living space (and bedroom) with a full bath (or a future unit with plumbing for a small kitchen). Additional features of this spectacular, fully detached home include a two-car side-by-side garage, an 800-bottle wine room, two laundry rooms, and abundant storage throughout."
The renovation took care to preserve the home’s original staircase.Open Homes Photography
956 South Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco, California is currently listed for $4,495,000 by The Droubi Team at Generation.
