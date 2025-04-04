SubscribeSign In
Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare FindView 12 Photos

Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find

The fully detached home—with front and back patios—was built in 1872, and it’s still packed with period detail after a top to bottom revamp.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 956 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, California

Price: $4,495,000

Year Built: 1872

Architect: Edward Leodore Mayberry

Renovation Date: 2017

 Renovation Architect: Paul Molina

Footprint: 5,158 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.1 Acres

From the Agent: "956 South Van Ness is a historic grand Italianate Victorian built in 1872 by noted architect Edward Leodore Mayberry. During an extensive two-year restoration/renovation in 2017, a thoughtful commitment was made to honor its history and artistic accents while upgrading the interior for modern living and a full upgrade in systems including the foundation, electrical, and plumbing. The main level is an entertainer’s dream with grand rooms (all w/soaring ceilings), a chef’s kitchen, and a sun-filled walkout garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The lower level was completely built out for additional living space (and bedroom) with a full bath (or a future unit with plumbing for a small kitchen). Additional features of this spectacular, fully detached home include a two-car side-by-side garage, an 800-bottle wine room, two laundry rooms, and abundant storage throughout."

Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 1 of 11 -
The home’s stained glass was sourced from Cradle of the Sun, a local store.

The home’s stained glass was sourced from Cradle of the Sun, a local store.

Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 3 of 11 -

The renovation took care to preserve the home’s original staircase.

Open Homes Photography
Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 4 of 11 -
Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 5 of 11 -
Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 6 of 11 -
Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 7 of 11 -
Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 8 of 11 -
The renovated attic includes a living area and a bathroom on the floor.

The renovated attic includes a living area and a bathroom on the floor.

Asking $4.5M, This Huge, Historic San Francisco Victorian Is a Rare Find - Photo 10 of 11 -
The historic home sits in San Francisco’s vibrant Mission district.

The historic home sits in San Francisco’s vibrant Mission district.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.