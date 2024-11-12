SubscribeSign In
San Diego’s Design Scene Is More Than Just Beach Art

San Diego’s Design Scene Is More Than Just Beach Art

Furniture maker Nicholas Bijan Pourfard sees the coastal city embracing high-end craft—and its deep ties to Mexican culture.
Text by
Illustrations by

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

With its postcard-perfect beaches and bustling military bases, San Diego is often dismissed as a conservative oasis and sleepy surfer town. In fact, it’s among the largest cities in the country, with major architectural landmarks including Louis Kahn’s Salk Institute and, more controversially, Selldorf Architects’ redo of Venturi Scott Brown and Associate’s postmodern addition to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

Designer Nicholas Bijan Pourfard grew up there and got his start as a guitar luthier before venturing into furniture and lighting design with his eponymous brand. Pourfard is well versed in the local history of 20th-century modernism, as he’s currently renovating a house by Walter S. White for himself. But he’s also interested in another aspect of the region: San Diego and Tijuana have a symbiotic design relationship, he notes, as evident in Barrio Logan, the city’s oldest Mexican American neighborhood, and its 100-plus murals by Chicano artists. "Architecture and design consciousness is becoming more apparent in both cities." In practice, this means fine woodworking in white oak, walnut, and, recently, fir, along with lots of brass. "In some cases," Pourfard says, "the forms themselves are also more identifiable as coming from Mexican culture."

Nearby vacation destinations like Valle de Guadalupe and Ensenada in Mexico are very design-forward, he points out. And the interior design in San Diego is starting to reflect a focus on high-end craft: "Lately, I’ve noticed an increased importance in people owning statement pieces of furniture that are less mass-produced and more bespoke."

Although San Diego’s beaches "are amazing," Pourfard says, that doesn’t mean its cultural scene should be known only for its sunset art.

Nicholas Bijan Pourfard’s picks
Corte Wall Hook by Upton
Corte Wall Hook by Upton
The Corte is a sculptural steel wall hook with a powder coat finish made to hang bags, jackets, hats, and more. Design by Michael Upton. Dimensions: 2.24" H, 1.5" D, 2.75” W 
Shop
Sugi Table by Brian Grasela
Sugi Table by Brian Grasela
Sugi Table in Bigleaf maple and George live oak. Dimensions: 29” x 68” x 5”
Shop
Loop Table by Nicholas Bijan Pourfard
Loop Table by Nicholas Bijan Pourfard
A continuous wooden loop connects these substantial leg supports to create a fluid visual. The glass piece rests on top allowing a clear sight line of the base. Dimensions: 12.5” H x 30” D x 70” W
Shop
Jagged Stack Sculpture by Josh Herman
Jagged Stack Sculpture by Josh Herman
From Chaos Slab Stack series by San Diego ceramics studio of artist Josh Herman; specializing in custom architectural ceramics, modern sculptural forms and vessels. Dimensions: 47” H x 30” W
Shop
Gotha Bookcase by Deceres Studio
Gotha Bookcase by Deceres Studio
Part of the Credo collection, Gotha is an ode to sacral monoliths, the severity in the design references ecclesiastical structures, and the austere furnishings found within. Made from brushed white oak and brushed ash. Dimensions: 75" H, 16" D, 48" W
Shop
Curtain Tea Table by Sugihara Fine Furniture
Curtain Tea Table by Sugihara Fine Furniture
Sugihara Fine Furniture is a small furniture and interiors studio based in San Diego. They specialize in solid wood heirloom pieces, combining traditional techniques with a contemporary design sensibility. Each piece is built one at a time utilizing both hand and power tools.
Shop
Firewood Stool by Stephen Hartzog
Firewood Stool by Stephen Hartzog
This collection of firewood stools is created from a single load of wood discarded from a lumber mill. All of the pieces collected in a single trip were used. The name for each piece is taken from the name of the paint color.
Shop
Ma Chair by Aaron Glasson and Alex Lithgow
Ma Chair by Aaron Glasson and Alex Lithgow
Named after the Japanese concept of negative space, the visual language of the Ma Chair is based on the motifs found in the artwork of Aaron Glasson. Shown in walnut wood and brass. Dimensions: 134" H, 23.5" D, 8" W
Shop
Cumbia Stool by Studio Ocho Cuartos
Cumbia Stool by Studio Ocho Cuartos
The Cumbia Stool is inspired by La Frontera, the cross border mystic. Made of aluminum and ostrich leather. Dimensions: 28" H, 18" W
Shop
Stacked Moots Sculpture by India Thompson
Stacked Moots Sculpture by India Thompson
Stacked Moots sculpture by India Thompson
Shop

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Return to "Meet the New American Design Capitals"

Published

Topics

Profiles

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.