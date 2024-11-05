Patterned Concrete and Geometric Tiles Turn This California Renovation Into a Cheerful Oasis

For Californian couple Hailey and Ryan Weller, their renovation was all about creating bright, relaxed spaces where they could spend time together and with their four children, two golden retrievers, and cat. "The home had original finishes, which were dark and very dated," explains Hailey of their 20-year-old home in the beachside town of San Clemente. "Our goal was to lighten the palette and add a coastal aesthetic."

The fireplace surround is clad in Concrete Collaborative tiles from their Strands x Half Moon Collection. The range of tiles by Natalie Meyers is inspired by the shift in seasons governed by the moon cycles, and it features four distinct colorways that pay tribute to nature.

As both Hailey and Ryan are partners at Concrete Collaborative, a Californian brand that specializes in concrete and terrazzo architectural finishes, it was inevitable that these finishes would be instrumental in the revamp. Think natural materials that evoke the sand and rock of the nearby coastal landscape, abstract patterns that hint at surf vibes, and bright pops of color that add a touch of playfulness. "Tile is an easy way to create a design moment, especially when used in a non-typical setting such as a barbeque countertop," says Hailey. "We balanced this with natural materials, such as hardwood floors and concrete."

Thoughtful display units throughout the living areas offer the family nooks to showcase meaningful objects. This one features Concrete Collaborative Pacifica concrete terrazzo slabs in Lolita by Night Palm, creating a striking shelving surface.

The open-plan ground floor is characterized by a neutral palette of whites, creams, and warm grays, and offers a sophisticated backdrop for more playful touches. The geometric patterned Concrete Collaborative tiles used around the fireplace are from the Strands x Half Moon collection designed by Natalie Meyers. "Natalie is renowned for her ‘Scandi-fornian’ design ethos which is ideal for our home," explains Hailey.

"Our goal was to brighten and lighten the space infusing a beachy feel," says homeowner Hailey Weller. The downstairs living area uses Concrete Collaborative’s Venice Alabaster Granite Chip Terrazzo tiles in a 12x24x3/4" format that accentuates the open-plan layout and evokes the sand and rock tones of the surrounding beachscape.

The kitchen—which pairs white cabinetry with rattan and timber details for a coastal chic vibe—features expansive slabs of Concrete Collaborative’s Pacifica extra small marble chip terrazzo slabs on the countertops. This sleek, minimalist surface is paired with a backsplash crafted from Concrete Collaborative’s Strands collection, and features a beige accent that brings to mind sandy beaches and sunny days, and subtly echoes the brass hardware.

"My favorite part of the space is the Dwell Hex Stringer backsplash tile," says Hailey. "It adds an architectural element with the clean lines and the beige color adds a perfect sandy tone to space."

Concrete Collaborative Extra Small Marble Chip Pacifica slabs in ivory on the kitchen countertops are paired with the brand’s Dwell x Strands collection on the backsplash in the Stringer pattern with a Beige color accent. The hexagonal tiles add a subtle geometric playfulness.

Terrazzo tiles have been used to create a seamless flow throughout the entire ground floor, with the large, rectangular format emphasizing the open plan. These tiles flow from the interior to an outdoor entertaining zone through large glass doors, allowing the family to create an indoor/outdoor living space for year-round living.

The resort-style outdoor area boasts a pool and lounge area paved with Concrete Collaborative Trails pavers in Acier and Coal colors, and a bar clad in Concrete Collaborative Dwell Tails tiles in Acacia from the Strands collection.

The Strands x Dwell collection by Concrete Collaborative is inspired by Californian surf culture and the tiles are available in a range of bold, midcentury-inspired colors—such as the Acacia color specified on the outdoor bar.

The Concrete Collaborative Trestles Circle Breeze Blocks in Beige add an elevated architectural pattern to a simple block bench capped with natural wood.

This playful approach to materiality and pattern continues into the more private areas of the five-bedroom, two-story home. Each of the four bathrooms, for example, is designed with a completely different character—from a kaleidoscopic array of pink patterns and terrazzo in the children’s bathroom, to green terrazzo and bold green patterned tiles in the guest bathroom.

The forest green walls—in Sherwin Williams Shamrock—create a more intimate atmosphere than the lighter and brighter living areas, but still in touch with the inspiration taken from the natural world. They also hint at the green palette used in the guest bathroom.

The guest bathroom connects to the pool area on the ground floor, and the couple wanted to create a "lush feeling" for guests to enjoy. This was largely achieved through the use of the Strands x Dwell collection of tiles in Universal Green and Ivory.

The guest bathroom features a bold shower clad in the Strands x Dwell collection tiles in the Tails patterns. The color is inlaid into each concrete tile using pigmented cement—rather than glaze—a traditional process known as "encaustic" that creates a highly durable finish suitable for high-traffic zones. The floors are the Venice Quietude XSMC Tiles.

The Pacifica Quietude extra small marble chip slabs used as vanity top match the Venice tiles on the shower floor. The sink is the Bondi Sink in Pistachio Medium Marble Chip, also made by Concrete Collaborative.

The same terrazzo and patterned tile palette has been used in the children’s bathroom but to dramatically different effect. "We wanted the girls' bathroom to be playful and feminine," says Hailey. "We combined a Large Pink Chip terrazzo with a pink striped tile on the walls, and we paired it with black hardware, so it doesn’t read cutesy."

The girls’ bathroom features Concrete Collaborative Alabaster Large Pink Chip Terrazzo tile in a 12’ X 12" the floors. This is paired with Concrete Collaborative Strands tiles in the Pink Racing Stripe pattern on the shower walls.

Black tapware and hardware in the girls’ pink bathroom, paired with a black speckled basin, helps to balance the bright pink palette.