Patterned Concrete and Geometric Tiles Turn This California Renovation Into a Cheerful Oasis
Partner Story
For Californian couple Hailey and Ryan Weller, their renovation was all about creating bright, relaxed spaces where they could spend time together and with their four children, two golden retrievers, and cat. "The home had original finishes, which were dark and very dated," explains Hailey of their 20-year-old home in the beachside town of San Clemente. "Our goal was to lighten the palette and add a coastal aesthetic."
As both Hailey and Ryan are partners at Concrete Collaborative, a Californian brand that specializes in concrete and terrazzo architectural finishes, it was inevitable that these finishes would be instrumental in the revamp. Think natural materials that evoke the sand and rock of the nearby coastal landscape, abstract patterns that hint at surf vibes, and bright pops of color that add a touch of playfulness.
"Tile is an easy way to create a design moment, especially when used in a non-typical setting such as a barbeque countertop," says Hailey. "We balanced this with natural materials, such as hardwood floors and concrete."
The open-plan ground floor is characterized by a neutral palette of whites, creams, and warm grays, and offers a sophisticated backdrop for more playful touches. The geometric patterned Concrete Collaborative tiles used around the fireplace are from the Strands x Half Moon collection designed by Natalie Meyers. "Natalie is renowned for her ‘Scandi-fornian’ design ethos which is ideal for our home," explains Hailey.
The kitchen—which pairs white cabinetry with rattan and timber details for a coastal chic vibe—features expansive slabs of Concrete Collaborative’s Pacifica extra small marble chip terrazzo slabs on the countertops. This sleek, minimalist surface is paired with a backsplash crafted from Concrete Collaborative’s Strands collection, and features a beige accent that brings to mind sandy beaches and sunny days, and subtly echoes the brass hardware.
Terrazzo tiles have been used to create a seamless flow throughout the entire ground floor, with the large, rectangular format emphasizing the open plan. These tiles flow from the interior to an outdoor entertaining zone through large glass doors, allowing the family to create an indoor/outdoor living space for year-round living.
This playful approach to materiality and pattern continues into the more private areas of the five-bedroom, two-story home. Each of the four bathrooms, for example, is designed with a completely different character—from a kaleidoscopic array of pink patterns and terrazzo in the children’s bathroom, to green terrazzo and bold green patterned tiles in the guest bathroom.
The guest bathroom connects to the pool area on the ground floor, and the couple wanted to create a "lush feeling" for guests to enjoy. This was largely achieved through the use of the Strands x Dwell collection of tiles in Universal Green and Ivory.
The same terrazzo and patterned tile palette has been used in the children’s bathroom but to dramatically different effect. "We wanted the girls' bathroom to be playful and feminine," says Hailey. "We combined a Large Pink Chip terrazzo with a pink striped tile on the walls, and we paired it with black hardware, so it doesn’t read cutesy."
"We wanted a simple and relaxed feel that complemented our open plan design," says Hailey. "The Concrete Collaborative tiles use natural raw materials and evoke natural sands and rocks in line with the intended natural beachy feel—it just works so well for the beachside setting."
Project Details:
Interior Designer: Hailey Weller
Tiles: Concrete Collaborative
Stylist: Jen MacBeth, California Casa Interiors
Photographer: Charlotte Lea
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.