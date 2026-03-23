For €1.5M, You Can Buy a Converted 16th-Century Church in Spain
Location: Trujillo, Cáceres, Spain
Price: €1,500,000 (approximately $1,747,000 USD)
Year Built: 1518
Renovation Date: 2018
Interior Designer: Pinto Coelho
Footprint: 8,880 square feet (7 bedrooms, 6 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 Acres
From the Agent: "Founded in 1518 as the Church of San Andrés, this property retains the strength and scale of its origin. At the heart of the principal residence lies an extraordinary grand living hall. The main residence is completed by three spacious bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, integrated with respect for the original architecture; a generously proportioned kitchen with a fireplace; sitting areas; a magnificent garden; and a belvedere. The two guesthouses, positioned facing the cistern, enjoy complete privacy and include a spacious garage. One features a private garden, living room, kitchen, and two en suite bedrooms; the other offers a living area with an open-plan kitchen, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom."
The Church of San Andrés in Trujillo, Cáceres, Spain, is currently listed for €1,500,000 by Julián Camarill of The Singular Space / Compass.
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TopicsReal Estate
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