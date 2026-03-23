For €1.5M, You Can Buy a Converted 16th-Century Church in Spain

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Founded in 1518 as the Church of San Andrés, this property retains the strength and scale of its origin. At the heart of the principal residence lies an extraordinary grand living hall. The main residence is completed by three spacious bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, integrated with respect for the original architecture; a generously proportioned kitchen with a fireplace; sitting areas; a magnificent garden; and a belvedere. The two guesthouses, positioned facing the cistern, enjoy complete privacy and include a spacious garage. One features a private garden, living room, kitchen, and two en suite bedrooms; the other offers a living area with an open-plan kitchen, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom."