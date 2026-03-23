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For €1.5M, You Can Buy a Converted 16th-Century Church in SpainView 14 Photos

For €1.5M, You Can Buy a Converted 16th-Century Church in Spain

The historic structure was turned into a residence in 2018, and it comes with ornate stonework, two guesthouses, and many of its existing furnishings.
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Location: Trujillo, Cáceres, Spain

Price: €1,500,000 (approximately $1,747,000 USD)

Year Built: 1518

Renovation Date: 2018

Interior Designer: Pinto Coelho

Footprint: 8,880 square feet (7 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Founded in 1518 as the Church of San Andrés, this property retains the strength and scale of its origin. At the heart of the principal residence lies an extraordinary grand living hall. The main residence is completed by three spacious bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, integrated with respect for the original architecture; a generously proportioned kitchen with a fireplace; sitting areas; a magnificent garden; and a belvedere. The two guesthouses, positioned facing the cistern, enjoy complete privacy and include a spacious garage. One features a private garden, living room, kitchen, and two en suite bedrooms; the other offers a living area with an open-plan kitchen, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom."

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Dual fireplaces help to warm the immense living hall.&nbsp;

Dual fireplaces help to warm the immense living hall. 

The renovated structure is primarily composed of stone, terra-cotta tile, and wood.

The renovated structure is primarily composed of stone, terra-cotta tile, and wood.

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The listing includes many of the home’s furnishings.

The listing includes many of the home’s furnishings.

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A centuries-old cistern sits opposite the property. It’s fed by natural springs and carved directly into the rock.

A centuries-old cistern sits opposite the property. It’s fed by natural springs and carved directly into the rock.

The property includes two guesthouses in addition to the main residence.&nbsp;

The property includes two guesthouses in addition to the main residence. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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