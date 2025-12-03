SubscribeSign In
Near Vancouver, a Japanese-Inspired Midcentury Home Lists for $3.8M

The 1963 residence has traditional lanterns, shoji screens, and tranquil outdoor areas with a 60-year-old cherry tree.
Location: 701 Dansey Ave, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $3,850,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: G. Douglas Wylie

Landscape Architects: Muirhead & Justice

Footprint: 5,372 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.63 Acres

From the Agent: "This Japanese-inspired midcentury-modern estate is anchored by a 60-year-old cherry  tree. Nestled beside the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, the 1963 residence stands among the last of its kind — a serene union of architecture and landscape by Muirhead & Justice, pioneers of modern garden design in Canada. Crafted in cedar, glass, and granite, the home reflects the philosophies of wabi-sabi and harmony with nature. A sanctuary of timeless design, preserved and reimagined for the present day."

The home is one of just two residences credited to architect G. Douglas Wylie.

The home’s interiors are divided by translucent shoji screens with bamboo matrices.

The updated kitchen pays homage to the original design with teak cabinetry and iron hardware. A glass cabinet hangs above the countertop.

Muirhead &amp; Justice, Vancouver’s earliest established landscape architecture firm, designed the outdoor spaces. They are known for projects such as&nbsp;UBC Botanical Garden, Park &amp; Tilford Gardens, and the ICBC Head Office

The property is home to Japanese maple, wisteria, cedar, cherry blossom, and balsam fir trees.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

