Near Vancouver, a Japanese-Inspired Midcentury Home Lists for $3.8M
Location: 701 Dansey Ave, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $3,850,000
Year Built: 1963
Architect: G. Douglas Wylie
Landscape Architects: Muirhead & Justice
Footprint: 5,372 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.63 Acres
From the Agent: "This Japanese-inspired midcentury-modern estate is anchored by a 60-year-old cherry tree. Nestled beside the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, the 1963 residence stands among the last of its kind — a serene union of architecture and landscape by Muirhead & Justice, pioneers of modern garden design in Canada. Crafted in cedar, glass, and granite, the home reflects the philosophies of wabi-sabi and harmony with nature. A sanctuary of timeless design, preserved and reimagined for the present day."
701 Dansey Ave in Coquitlam, British Columbia, is currently listed for $3,850,000 by West Coast Modern.
