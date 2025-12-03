Near Vancouver, a Japanese-Inspired Midcentury Home Lists for $3.8M

Lot Size: 0.63 Acres

From the Agent: "This Japanese-inspired midcentury-modern estate is anchored by a 60-year-old cherry tree. Nestled beside the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, the 1963 residence stands among the last of its kind — a serene union of architecture and landscape by Muirhead & Justice, pioneers of modern garden design in Canada. Crafted in cedar, glass, and granite, the home reflects the philosophies of wabi-sabi and harmony with nature. A sanctuary of timeless design, preserved and reimagined for the present day."