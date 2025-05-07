SubscribeSign In
This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby FreewayView 9 Photos

This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway

Set on a massive cantilevered slab supported by concrete pillars, the residence has serene interiors and a roof deck with skyline views.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 3308 St Emanuel Street, Houston, Texas

Price: $1,100,000

Year Built: 2008

Architect: Ronnie Self

Footprint: 1,856 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath) 

Lot Size: 0.16 Acres 

From the Agent: "The Saint Emanuel House has become an iconic symbol of Houston’s bustling Third Ward. Architect Ronnie Self designed the home to celebrate the relationship between architecture, nature, and urban life. The home mediates between two contrasting environments—an urban downtown skyline and a traditional residential neighborhood. Its elevated design and use of concrete walls and columns allow it to interact with both the freeway and the more serene neighborhood with sensitivity. The area beneath doubles as an outdoor living space, a welcome reprieve from Houston’s summers! The cantilevered slab references nearby elevated freeway ramps, creating a sense of continuity with the surrounding infrastructure while establishing a sense of place within a larger urban context. The interior offers floor-to-ceiling views of downtown, while the bedrooms are oriented toward the expansive garden of native plantings. You will love the panoramic views from the roof deck!"

This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway - Photo 1 of 8 -

The home sits off Interstate 69 in Houston’s third ward, bordering a residential neighborhood.

TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway - Photo 2 of 8 -
This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway - Photo 3 of 8 -
This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway - Photo 4 of 8 -
This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway - Photo 5 of 8 -
The outdoor stairway, visible from inside the home, connects the lower and upper decks.

The outdoor stairway, visible from inside the home, connects the lower and upper decks.

Add a caption

TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
Both bedrooms are oriented toward the natural landscape, rather than the city skyline.

Both bedrooms are oriented toward the natural landscape, rather than the city skyline.

This $1.1M “Floating” Houston Home Was Inspired by a Nearby Freeway - Photo 8 of 8 -

The generous roof deck spans the footprint of the entire home.

TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty

3308 St Emanuel Street in Houston, Texas is currently listed for $1,100,000 by Laurie King and The Monroe and Warrell Team of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.