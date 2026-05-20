You Couldn’t Begin to Count the Perforations in the Facade of This Bangkok Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Ketsiree Wongwan

From the Architect: "Sailom House is a four-story home that accommodates members from three families. Anonym designed the inside to look and feel like a service apartment with functional spaces that each family member can use independently on each floor. The first floor consists of common areas like the living room and kitchen, while the upper floors house bedrooms, more living areas, and pantries. Two internal courtyards link the spaces and open into the void running from the ground to the fourth floor.

"The first court is an outdoor space with a climbing wall, a requirement from the owner who climbs as a hobby. The remaining court hosts a walkway for each floor, designed to overlap and bring interesting space variations. The roof is elevated at the upper part of the court, creating a void to facilitate airflow with a transparent material used to welcome natural light. While the courts exist as a part of the house’s interiors, the openings that lead the wind and light into the living space creates a pleasant obscurity, adding the outdoor element to the indoor area.