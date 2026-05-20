You Couldn’t Begin to Count the Perforations in the Facade of This Bangkok Home
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Project Details:
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Architect: Anonym Studio / @anonym.studio
Footprint: 10,000 square feet
Structural and Civil Engineer: Wor Consultants
Photographer: Ketsiree Wongwan
From the Architect: "Sailom House is a four-story home that accommodates members from three families. Anonym designed the inside to look and feel like a service apartment with functional spaces that each family member can use independently on each floor. The first floor consists of common areas like the living room and kitchen, while the upper floors house bedrooms, more living areas, and pantries. Two internal courtyards link the spaces and open into the void running from the ground to the fourth floor.
"The first court is an outdoor space with a climbing wall, a requirement from the owner who climbs as a hobby. The remaining court hosts a walkway for each floor, designed to overlap and bring interesting space variations. The roof is elevated at the upper part of the court, creating a void to facilitate airflow with a transparent material used to welcome natural light. While the courts exist as a part of the house’s interiors, the openings that lead the wind and light into the living space creates a pleasant obscurity, adding the outdoor element to the indoor area.
"The highlight of the exterior is the brick facade that offers natural ventilation, with the material having been arranged in various dynamic patterns. The perforated bricks are used not only because of their ventilation properties but also for their safety, affordable price, the freedom they offer the design, and the privacy they add for residents. The facade is designed to cover the parts of the house exposed to an excessive amount of sunlight. The brick pattern is less perforated in the areas on the ground floor where more privacy is required. For the top part of the facade and higher floors, the patterns become more perforated and airier, corresponding to the surroundings that are more open and unobstructed. The space between the facade and the house is designed as a veranda with potted plants, adding a visually pleasant green area to the living space. The variations of perspective result in the house’s diversified floor plans and functional spaces as the facade diminishes the four-story structure’s rigidity."
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