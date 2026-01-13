Vineyards Meet Vintage Furniture at One of Ibiza’s First Passive Houses

On a crisp winter morning, the sun rises in the vibrant blue sky, casting its warmth across Jaime Romano and Roberta Jurado’s home in a secluded valley of almond trees in northern Ibiza. Set near the village of Santa Inés, far removed from the island’s party scene, the residence has a rough stone and plaster facade, punctuated by a brise-soleil, that blends seamlessly with the lush greenery bursting from pergolas and terraces.