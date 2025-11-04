This Riverfront Home in Northern California Maxes Out Water Views

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Healdsburg, California

Architect: Jensen Architects / @jensen_architects Footprint: 1,317 square feet Builder: Drömhus General Contractors

Structural Engineer: Citta Structural Engineering Geotechnical Engineer: PJC & Associates Lighting Design: Johanna Grawunder

Photographer: Joe Fletcher / @joefletcherphoto From the Architect: "Located along the Russian River at the base of Fitch Mountain, this compact home is built upon a steep and challenging site subject to flooding. Direct access to the river, and beautiful views up and down the watershed, are the rewards for the efforts demanded by the site. Geologically, the mountain here is a rock island around which the river meanders. "An abandoned seasonal summer cabin that used to stand here as part of a 100-year-old community had been added onto multiple times over the years. The structure needed to be completely rebuilt and reimagined. Existing site stairs and terraces crafted by prior owners were retained. This artisan concrete work had been decorated with embedded abalone shells, mirror, and tile fragments, all of which mark a record of prior creative and curated occupancy of the site.