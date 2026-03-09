SubscribeSign In
Rudolph Schindler’s Kallis House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $7M

Writer Susan Orlean and her husband, John Gillespie, tapped architects Jeff Fink and Barbara Bestor to restore the landmark Studio City residence, which was featured in Dwell’s May/June 2019 issue.
Location: 3580 Multiview Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $6,995,000

Year Built: 1946

Architect: Rudolph Schindler

Renovation Date: 2022

Renovation Architects: Barbara Bestor and Jeff Fink

Footprint: 3,549 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1946 by renowned architect Rudolph Schindler, the Kallis-Sharlin Residence is a striking example of site-driven modernism, dramatically set into a steep hillside with expansive views over the San Fernando Valley. Originally built for artist and film art director Mischa Kallis, the home follows the natural contours of the land, with layered volumes, terraces, and walls of glass that connect the interiors to the surrounding landscape. Inside, Schindler’s signature design language is on full display, with unconventional angles, abundant natural light, and a strong sense of flow between spaces. The result is a beautifully preserved and highly livable architectural landmark—offering a rare opportunity to own a significant and celebrated piece of Los Angeles design history."

Famed architect Rudolph Schindler worked under Frank Lloyd Wright and shared an office with Richard Neutra.

Clerestory windows set beneath the butterfly roof fill the interior with sunlight.

&nbsp;The walls, flooring, and built-in furnishings are made of mahogany and Douglas fir.

Four fireplaces can be found throughout the home.

One of the home’s bathrooms features a solid mahogany soaking tub.

The property includes a private bocce court, swimming pool, and jacuzzi.

3580 Multiview Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $6,995,000 by Cooper Mount and Hanna Ginsberg of Carolwood Estates.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

