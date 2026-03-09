Rudolph Schindler’s Kallis House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $7M

Footprint: 3,549 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1946 by renowned architect Rudolph Schindler, the Kallis-Sharlin Residence is a striking example of site-driven modernism, dramatically set into a steep hillside with expansive views over the San Fernando Valley. Originally built for artist and film art director Mischa Kallis, the home follows the natural contours of the land, with layered volumes, terraces, and walls of glass that connect the interiors to the surrounding landscape. Inside, Schindler’s signature design language is on full display, with unconventional angles, abundant natural light, and a strong sense of flow between spaces. The result is a beautifully preserved and highly livable architectural landmark—offering a rare opportunity to own a significant and celebrated piece of Los Angeles design history."