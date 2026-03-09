Rudolph Schindler’s Kallis House Just Hit the Market in L.A. for $7M
Location: 3580 Multiview Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $6,995,000
Year Built: 1946
Architect: Rudolph Schindler
Renovation Date: 2022
Renovation Architects: Barbara Bestor and Jeff Fink
Footprint: 3,549 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.39 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed in 1946 by renowned architect Rudolph Schindler, the Kallis-Sharlin Residence is a striking example of site-driven modernism, dramatically set into a steep hillside with expansive views over the San Fernando Valley. Originally built for artist and film art director Mischa Kallis, the home follows the natural contours of the land, with layered volumes, terraces, and walls of glass that connect the interiors to the surrounding landscape. Inside, Schindler’s signature design language is on full display, with unconventional angles, abundant natural light, and a strong sense of flow between spaces. The result is a beautifully preserved and highly livable architectural landmark—offering a rare opportunity to own a significant and celebrated piece of Los Angeles design history."
Read More:
Writer Susan Orlean Restores a Schindler Classic in Los Angeles
My House: Writer Susan Orlean’s Modernist Masterpiece in L.A.
3580 Multiview Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $6,995,000 by Cooper Mount and Hanna Ginsberg of Carolwood Estates.
Published
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.