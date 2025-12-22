In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M

From the Agent: "This is an architecturally significant single-family home in the heart of Over-the-Rhine. The tax-abated residence unites a restored 19th-century row house with a striking modern addition. An elevator serves all levels, including the lower-level wine storage area. Outdoor spaces include a private courtyard with Cor-Ten steel planters and two rooftop terraces offering views of Findlay Market."

Read more about the home on Dwell.