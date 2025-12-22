In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M
Location: 1826 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio
Price: $2,000,000
Year Built: 1875
Renovation Date: 2020
Renovation Architect: Terry Boling
Footprint: 3,656 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
From the Agent: "This is an architecturally significant single-family home in the heart of Over-the-Rhine. The tax-abated residence unites a restored 19th-century row house with a striking modern addition. An elevator serves all levels, including the lower-level wine storage area. Outdoor spaces include a private courtyard with Cor-Ten steel planters and two rooftop terraces offering views of Findlay Market."
1826 Elm Street in Cincinnati, Ohio is listed for $2,000,000 by Roxanne Qualls of Sibcy Cline Realtors.
