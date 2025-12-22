SubscribeSign In
In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2MView 15 Photos

In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M

The revamped residence, which was featured in Dwell in 2021, is topped with solar panels, and it includes a contemporary addition, a roof deck, and a large back patio.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 1826 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio

Price: $2,000,000

Year Built: 1875

Renovation Date: 2020

Renovation Architect: Terry Boling

Footprint: 3,656 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "This is an architecturally significant single-family home in the heart of Over-the-Rhine. The tax-abated residence unites a restored 19th-century row house with a striking modern addition. An elevator serves all levels, including the lower-level wine storage area. Outdoor spaces include a private courtyard with Cor-Ten steel planters and two rooftop terraces offering views of Findlay Market."

Read more about the home on Dwell.

In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 1 of 14 -
Renovation architect Terry Boling won the 2020 Cincinnati Design Award for residential architecture for his work on the project.

Renovation architect Terry Boling won the 2020 Cincinnati Design Award for residential architecture for his work on the project.

A custom white oak staircase leads from the common areas to the upstairs bedrooms.

A custom white oak staircase leads from the common areas to the upstairs bedrooms.

The cabinetry is imported from Italy.&nbsp;

The cabinetry is imported from Italy. 

In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 5 of 14 -
In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 6 of 14 -
In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 7 of 14 -
In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 8 of 14 -
In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 9 of 14 -
In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 10 of 14 -
The basement includes a wine cellar.

The basement includes a wine cellar.

In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 12 of 14 -
The home has received LEED Platinum certification—the highest rating given by the U.S. Green Building Council. An 8-kilowatt solar array is mounted on the roof.

The home has received LEED Platinum certification—the highest rating given by the U.S. Green Building Council. An 8-kilowatt solar array is mounted on the roof.

In Cincinnati, an Award-Winning, LEED Platinum Row House Seeks $2M - Photo 14 of 14 -

1826 Elm Street in Cincinnati, Ohio is listed for $2,000,000 by Roxanne Qualls of Sibcy Cline Realtors.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.