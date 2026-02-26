Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury

Lot Size: 0.41 Acres

From the Agent: "World-renowned architect Bruce Goff’s Round House is a unique sight! Full of history and eclectic character, this innovative home will take you straight off Route 66 and back into the 1960s. The home is arranged in a circular floor plan with a large sunken ‘conversation pit’ at the center. Rising up from this pit is a large metal fireplace, its chimney surrounded by skylights, which is the centerpiece of the entire home. Outside, the house is wrapped in rock with triangular insets for doors and windows. Much of the stone is set to show off its drill marks, and numerous fossils are visible in the rock."