SubscribeSign In
Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma MidcenturyView 14 Photos

Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury

Designed by Bruce Goff, the circular stone home is anchored by a sunken seating area with a dramatic fireplace.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 108 Fairmont Road, Vinita, Oklahoma

 Price: $475,000

 Year Built: 1963

Architect: Bruce Goff

Renovation Date: 2025

Footprint: 3,724 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.41 Acres

From the Agent: "World-renowned architect Bruce Goff’s Round House is a unique sight! Full of history and eclectic character, this innovative home will take you straight off Route 66 and back into the 1960s. The home is arranged in a circular floor plan with a large sunken ‘conversation pit’ at the center. Rising up from this pit is a large metal fireplace, its chimney surrounded by skylights, which is the centerpiece of the entire home. Outside, the house is wrapped in rock with triangular insets for doors and windows. Much of the stone is set to show off its drill marks, and numerous fossils are visible in the rock."

Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 1 of 13 -
A ring of skylights illuminates the home’s central conversation pit

A ring of skylights illuminates the home’s central conversation pit

The home was originally awash in blue carpet and structural beams, however a renovation recast the space in neutral tones.

The home was originally awash in blue carpet and structural beams, however a renovation recast the space in neutral tones.

Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 4 of 13 -
Architect Bruce Goff is renowned for his organic designs, which are often set in Oklahoma.&nbsp;

Architect Bruce Goff is renowned for his organic designs, which are often set in Oklahoma. 

Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 6 of 13 -
Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 7 of 13 -
The living areas are arranged around the conversation pit.

The living areas are arranged around the conversation pit.

The home’s private areas branch off from the central living areas.

The home’s private areas branch off from the central living areas.

Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 10 of 13 -
Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 11 of 13 -
Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 12 of 13 -
Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury - Photo 13 of 13 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.