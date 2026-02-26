Wait Till You See the Conversation Pit in This $475K Oklahoma Midcentury
Location: 108 Fairmont Road, Vinita, Oklahoma
Price: $475,000
Year Built: 1963
Architect: Bruce Goff
Renovation Date: 2025
Footprint: 3,724 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.41 Acres
From the Agent: "World-renowned architect Bruce Goff’s Round House is a unique sight! Full of history and eclectic character, this innovative home will take you straight off Route 66 and back into the 1960s. The home is arranged in a circular floor plan with a large sunken ‘conversation pit’ at the center. Rising up from this pit is a large metal fireplace, its chimney surrounded by skylights, which is the centerpiece of the entire home. Outside, the house is wrapped in rock with triangular insets for doors and windows. Much of the stone is set to show off its drill marks, and numerous fossils are visible in the rock."
108 Fairmont Road in Vinita, Oklahoma, is currently listed for $475,000 by Libby Spence of Solid Rock Realtors.
