A Blue Felt Stair Pops in This Rustic Rotterdam Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details: Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Structural Engineer: Harder Constructie Advies Photographer: MWA Hart Nibbrig / @mwahartnibbrig From the Architect: "Rotterdam Loft is an ensemble of light and open spaces, achieved by a series of radical but thoughtful interventions. Spaces are dynamically connected to each other in a way that suits the clients’ family life. The original elements that were present in the townhouse have been respected and complemented with contemporary materials and forms.

"The crux of this project lies in upgrades that create future value. The townhouse consists of two attached dwellings divided into a bell floor and basement. The entrance staircase led upward, with a barely passable basement space below. The first intervention was to reverse the direction of the stairs. The result is that upon entry and subsequent descent, a connection with the garden is immediately made. "The second intervention aimed to transform all spaces into full-fledged living floors. Thus, the foundation floor was renewed, the upper floor was locally raised, and the load-bearing walls were strategically broken through. "As a final intervention, a void was created at the rear with lots of glass so that light and air enter deep into the loft. As many materials as possible were carefully removed during the renovation and then given a new place in the interior.

"The main living spaces have been moved from the first floor to the basement to provide a direct connection to the fantastic garden. To allow more natural daylight into the former basement, the balcony on the rear facade was removed to make room for a void with a 16-foot-high meranti frame. The effect is a generous vertical open space that connects both floors, both visually and literally with an open staircase made of Radiplex. "The interior is characterized by contrasts. For example, an intimate staircase lined with soft blue felt was placed next to the open staircase. The staircase and blue niches on both floors lead to the bedrooms and bathroom. "To give the open spaces a sense of structure, industrial steel frames were reused and supplemented with custom-made wooden portals, creating transparent dividers that define the space without disrupting the openness.