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There’s a Tree Growing in the Middle of This $799K Pennsylvania MidcenturyView 15 Photos

There’s a Tree Growing in the Middle of This $799K Pennsylvania Midcentury

Designed by William Wallace Eschbach, the 1953 home still has many of its original details—including its kitchen, bathrooms, and even the landscaping.
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Location: 418 Randall Road, Wyncote, Pennsylvania

Price: $799,000

Year Built: 1953

Original Architect: William Wallace Eshbach

Footprint: 2,669 Square Feet (4 Beds, 3 Baths) 

Lot Size: 0.50 Acres

From the Agent: "The Rossman Residence is a rare midcentury-modern home offering serenity and privacy designed by renowned architect William Wallace Eshbach, now offered for sale for only the third time since it was built in 1953. The Rossmans were award-winning patrons of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Astral Artists mentoring nonprofit. The single-level residence has well-preserved period details and character, and modern amenities. This home has it all: four bedrooms, three full baths, a breezeway, a car carport, a four-car driveway, a woodburning fireplace, hardwood floors, and walls of windows in every room. Outdoor amenities include lots of wide-open space for pets and kids, a firepit, a hammock, and gardening and composting areas. The home has an open and flowing floor plan with ample storage space and room to spread out, indoors and outdoors. Updates include a kitchen with a breakfast bar/peninsula wide open to the dining and living rooms. All windows have been replaced with double-pane insulated low-e units from Castle and Andersen."

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The entry has slate flooring.&nbsp;

The entry has slate flooring. 

The kitchen has original wood cabinetry and hardware, and butcher block counters.&nbsp;

The kitchen has original wood cabinetry and hardware, and butcher block counters. 

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The home’s exterior and interior were recently painted, including the original tongue-and-groove ceilings and beams.&nbsp;

The home’s exterior and interior were recently painted, including the original tongue-and-groove ceilings and beams. 

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The original tile, sinks, faucets, vanities, storage shelving, showers, bath tubs, and light fixtures have been preserved in each of the three full bathrooms.&nbsp;

The original tile, sinks, faucets, vanities, storage shelving, showers, bath tubs, and light fixtures have been preserved in each of the three full bathrooms. 

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The residence was featured in the 1954 book World’s Contemporary Houses, published by Shokokusha Publishing Co. in Tokyo.&nbsp;

The residence was featured in the 1954 book World’s Contemporary Houses, published by Shokokusha Publishing Co. in Tokyo. 

The yard feature native trees and pollinator gardens.

The yard feature native trees and pollinator gardens.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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