This $2.5M L.A. Home Was Revamped by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Grandson

Eric Lloyd Wright’s Ross House is a 1924 gem with refreshed interiors and a prized site on the edge of the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Text by
Location: 2371 Cove Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,495,000

Year Built: 1924

Initial Renovation: 1957

Renovation Architect: Eric Lloyd Wright

Footprint: 1,862 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.09 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Ross House, an architectural jewel in Silver Lake, renovated by Eric Lloyd Wright, grandson of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright. This renowned landmark at 2371 Cove Avenue offers a modern living experience infused with the earthiness of nature, surrounded by the iconic homes of Neutra and Lautner. Spanning 1,862 square feet, this three-bedroom residence was meticulously renovated between 2018-2022, preserving its architectural integrity while introducing contemporary comforts. The dramatic views of the lake are framed by large picture windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living spaces. Hardwood and tile floors throughout the home exude elegance and warmth, with the indoor/outdoor flow taking full advantage of the environment."

Located in Silver Lake, the well-preserved residence has striking waterfront views.

Original wooden beams stretch across the upper-level living room, which connects to a large deck via sliding glass doors.&nbsp;

A tiled backsplash wraps around the remodeled kitchen.

The primary suite spans the entire lower level. It includes a spacious walk-in closet, home gym, and patio overlooking the nearby lake.

"This home is a testament to architectural heritage and thoughtful design," notes the agent. "The craftsmanship in every detail echoes the design philosophy of Eric Lloyd Wright and his grandfather."

