This $2.5M L.A. Home Was Revamped by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Grandson

Lot Size: 0.09 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Ross House, an architectural jewel in Silver Lake, renovated by Eric Lloyd Wright, grandson of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright. This renowned landmark at 2371 Cove Avenue offers a modern living experience infused with the earthiness of nature, surrounded by the iconic homes of Neutra and Lautner. Spanning 1,862 square feet, this three-bedroom residence was meticulously renovated between 2018-2022, preserving its architectural integrity while introducing contemporary comforts. The dramatic views of the lake are framed by large picture windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living spaces. Hardwood and tile floors throughout the home exude elegance and warmth, with the indoor/outdoor flow taking full advantage of the environment."