This Darling Tiny House Is Ready to Hit the Road for $150K
Currently parked in North Carolina, the nearly new home on wheels comes with cedar shiplap walls, custom cabinetry, and colorful tile.
Text by
Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
Price: $150,000
Year Built: 2022
Designer: Perch & Nest
Dimensions: 36 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, 13.5 feet tall
From the Sellers: "This practically new 2022 Roost36 Tiny House RV is now for sale. Having just one owner and never used full time, this tiny has made only two trips, both within North Carolina. Grab this barely used tiny house RV with some of the latest and greatest features in the industry—and for much less than today’s pricing."
The 2022 Roost36 Tiny House RV is listed for $150,000 by its current owners.
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.