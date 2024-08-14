Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
This Darling Tiny House Is Ready to Hit the Road for $150K

Currently parked in North Carolina, the nearly new home on wheels comes with cedar shiplap walls, custom cabinetry, and colorful tile.
Text by
Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Price: $150,000

Year Built: 2022

Designer: Perch & Nest

Dimensions: 36 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, 13.5 feet tall

From the Sellers: "This practically new 2022 Roost36 Tiny House RV is now for sale. Having just one owner and never used full time, this tiny has made only two trips, both within North Carolina. Grab this barely used tiny house RV with some of the latest and greatest features in the industry—and for much less than today’s pricing."

Windows wrap around the wood-clad home, bringing plenty of light into its interior.&nbsp;

Tall glass doors connect the spacious living area with the covered cedar porch.

In addition to a lofted sleeping area, the home also has a twin-size bed across from the bathroom.

