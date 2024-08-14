This Darling Tiny House Is Ready to Hit the Road for $150K

Designer: Perch & Nest

Dimensions: 36 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, 13.5 feet tall

From the Sellers: "This practically new 2022 Roost36 Tiny House RV is now for sale. Having just one owner and never used full time, this tiny has made only two trips, both within North Carolina. Grab this barely used tiny house RV with some of the latest and greatest features in the industry—and for much less than today’s pricing."