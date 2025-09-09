They Bought a Weird Beach House—and Decided to Make It Weirder

Scott and Meredith Lipnick have a few theories about the eccentric 1970s vacation home they bought on Cape Cod, in Massachusetts. With angular shed roof-lines and weathered cedar shingles, the 2,500-square-foot structure read as modernist from the outside, but in spirit "it looked like a big-time party house," Meredith says. Among the clues? A cutout between the kitchen and entry area where martinis might have been passed through, a wraparound deck, a promenade extending from the second story, and a series of puzzling ladders in the hallway that let you peek down through the oversize bathroom’s clerestory windows. The couple fell for these details, but the house’s quirks soon went from charming to frustrating, especially the meandering layout, lack of privacy, and minimal storage. With two children, they needed something more family friendly. "Even though we had so much space, it wasn’t usable for much," Scott says.