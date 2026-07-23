Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M

From the Agent: "Rombout House is a restored circa-1880 Second Empire Victorian just one block from Beacon’s central Main Street. Set on a prominent corner overlooking Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon, the brick home is distinguished by its mansard roof, tower, and original details, including high ceilings, restored pocket doors, a bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, arched brickwork, and a dramatic glass conservatory. The home is owned by artists Carrie Gibson and Michael Braden: Gibson is an acclaimed actor and playwright whose screen credits include recurring roles on Barry, The Politician, and Superstore, while Braden is a painter whose early training included an apprenticeship with Peter Busa, and whose work is represented in museums and private collections around the world. The main level is arranged as a sequence of light-filled gathering spaces, including a formal living room, dining room, and a kitchen with an oversized island. In the conservatory, panoramic views of Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon are accompanied by the sound of the nearby creek and waterfall, while French doors open to an expansive deck. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full baths, including a primary suite with mountain views, a walk-in closet, and a large bath with a claw-foot tub and oversize shower. The finished lower level adds two additional bedrooms, currently used as a guest room and media lounge, along with a fitness area, laundry, mudroom, and direct access to the attached two-car garage. Recent updates bring the historic structure up to 20th-century standards, with geothermal heating and cooling, energy-recovery ventilation, Windsor wood-clad windows, a new EPDM roof, 400-amp electrical service, EV charging, and other infrastructure improvements. The result combines the character of a Gilded Age mansion with the amenities of a newly built home."