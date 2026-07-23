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Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15MView 23 Photos

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M

Just think of the dinner parties you could throw at this restored Second Empire Victorian in Beacon, New York.
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Location: 33 Davis Street, Beacon, New York

Price: $2,150,000

Year Built: 1880

Renovation Date: 2024

Footprint: 3,523 Square Feet (5 Beds, 3.5 Baths) 

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Rombout House is a restored circa-1880 Second Empire Victorian just one block from Beacon’s central Main Street. Set on a prominent corner overlooking Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon, the brick home is distinguished by its mansard roof, tower, and original details, including high ceilings, restored pocket doors, a bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, arched brickwork, and a dramatic glass conservatory. The home is owned by artists Carrie Gibson and Michael Braden: Gibson is an acclaimed actor and playwright whose screen credits include recurring roles on Barry, The Politician, and Superstore, while Braden is a painter whose early training included an apprenticeship with Peter Busa, and whose work is represented in museums and private collections around the world. The main level is arranged as a sequence of light-filled gathering spaces, including a formal living room, dining room, and a kitchen with an oversized island. In the conservatory, panoramic views of Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon are accompanied by the sound of the nearby creek and waterfall, while French doors open to an expansive deck. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full baths, including a primary suite with mountain views, a walk-in closet, and a large bath with a claw-foot tub and oversize shower. The finished lower level adds two additional bedrooms, currently used as a guest room and media lounge, along with a fitness area, laundry, mudroom, and direct access to the attached two-car garage. Recent updates bring the historic structure up to 20th-century standards, with geothermal heating and cooling, energy-recovery ventilation, Windsor wood-clad windows, a new EPDM roof, 400-amp electrical service, EV charging, and other infrastructure improvements. The result combines the character of a Gilded Age mansion with the amenities of a newly built home."

Built circa 1880, Rombout House is a brick Second Empire Victorian with a mansard roof, tower, and prominent corner setting in Beacon, New York.

Built circa 1880, Rombout House is a brick Second Empire Victorian with a mansard roof, tower, and prominent corner setting in Beacon, New York.

In the conservatory, a glass roof, black-and-white checkered floors, and exposed brick walls frame views of Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon, while French doors open to a large balcony.&nbsp;

In the conservatory, a glass roof, black-and-white checkered floors, and exposed brick walls frame views of Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon, while French doors open to a large balcony. 

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Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 3 of 22 -
Restored pocket doors, 10- to 12-foot ceilings, and new white oak herringbone floors nod to the home’s 19th-century roots.&nbsp;

Restored pocket doors, 10- to 12-foot ceilings, and new white oak herringbone floors nod to the home’s 19th-century roots. 

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 5 of 22 -
The living room has a gas fireplace with a cast-iron surround and custom mantel.

The living room has a gas fireplace with a cast-iron surround and custom mantel.

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 7 of 22 -
The kitchen has Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, floating shelves, a large&nbsp; eat-in island, and a breakfast nook.&nbsp;

The kitchen has Fisher & Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, floating shelves, a large  eat-in island, and a breakfast nook. 

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 9 of 22 -
Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 10 of 22 -
From Davis Street, the house presents as a two-story home; from Ackerman Street, its full three stories and tower come into view.

From Davis Street, the house presents as a two-story home; from Ackerman Street, its full three stories and tower come into view.

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 12 of 22 -
On the main floor, a powder room is tucked beside the staircase near the front entry.

On the main floor, a powder room is tucked beside the staircase near the front entry.

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 14 of 22 -
The upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths, including a primary suite with mountain views, a walk-in closet, and a marble bath with a claw-foot tub and large shower.&nbsp;

The upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths, including a primary suite with mountain views, a walk-in closet, and a marble bath with a claw-foot tub and large shower. 

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 16 of 22 -
The finished lower level has one full bath and two more bedrooms currently used as a guest room and media lounge.&nbsp;

The finished lower level has one full bath and two more bedrooms currently used as a guest room and media lounge. 

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 18 of 22 -
The lower level also has polished concrete floors, a fitness area, laundry, a mudroom, and access to the attached two-car garage with 16-foot ceilings and two EV chargers.&nbsp;

The lower level also has polished concrete floors, a fitness area, laundry, a mudroom, and access to the attached two-car garage with 16-foot ceilings and two EV chargers. 

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 20 of 22 -
Native landscaping gives the corner lot privacy, despite its location near Main Street, hiking trails, and Metro-North.&nbsp;

Native landscaping gives the corner lot privacy, despite its location near Main Street, hiking trails, and Metro-North. 

Calling Colonel Mustard—Here’s a Gilded Age Mansion With a Dramatic Conservatory for $2.15M - Photo 22 of 22 -

 33 Davis Street, Beacon, New York, is currently listed for $2,150,000 by Anthony D’Argenzio & Jessica Brasseur with This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

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