A Bright-Red Tiny Home Blossoms Outside of Warsaw

When Polish singer and illustrator Magda Grabowska-Wacławek, who goes by the stage name Bovska, and her animator husband, Grzegorz Wacławek of Animoon Studios, bought an allotment in Warsaw, they were seeking a refuge from urban life. Like so many others, during the pandemic, they had experienced a need for more greenery but were not keen to venture too far from the city. Magda and Grzegorz bought (or, in fact, leased—more on that later) the allotment in 2020, and by 2023 had designed and built a tiny home on it.