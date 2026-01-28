SubscribeSign In
Surrounded by Giant Boulders, an Architect’s Tennessee Cabin Seeks $1.6M

Don Wamp’s angular Rock House has been renovated from top to bottom—and it comes with forest views, a series of decks, and a seasonal creek.
Location: 314 Fairy Trail, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee

Price: $1,575,000

Year Built: 1978

Architect: Don Wamp

Footprint: 3,913 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.67 Acres

From the Agent: "Rock House is positioned amongst beautiful natural boulders on a private, wooded lot. This midcentury-modern home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home was built by a renowned architect as his personal residence, and it has been meticulously updated while still remaining true to the architect’s vision. Recent improvements both inside and out include huge, custom Marvin windows that provide views to the boulders and lush setting from every room, a new roof, custom-milled cedar siding in many areas, a revitalized kitchen, and a new primary suite on the main level with two walk-in closets. Some additional special features include the steel pivot front door, multiple outdoor living areas, a seasonal backyard stream, and so much more."

Triangular windows follow the slope of living area’s angled ceiling.&nbsp;

A balcony is located just off the dining room.

A large skylight illuminates this shower.

A creek runs through the property during the rainy seasons.

The deck is made of kiln-dried lumber.

The house is clad in custom-milled cedar siding.&nbsp;

Top photo by Jesse Hunter.

314 Fairy Trail, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, is currently listed for $1,575,000 by Jay Robinson of Keller Williams Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

