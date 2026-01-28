Surrounded by Giant Boulders, an Architect’s Tennessee Cabin Seeks $1.6M

From the Agent: "Rock House is positioned amongst beautiful natural boulders on a private, wooded lot. This midcentury-modern home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home was built by a renowned architect as his personal residence, and it has been meticulously updated while still remaining true to the architect’s vision. Recent improvements both inside and out include huge, custom Marvin windows that provide views to the boulders and lush setting from every room, a new roof, custom-milled cedar siding in many areas, a revitalized kitchen, and a new primary suite on the main level with two walk-in closets. Some additional special features include the steel pivot front door, multiple outdoor living areas, a seasonal backyard stream, and so much more."