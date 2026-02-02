Prefab Pioneer Rocio Romero Designed This Catskills Getaway Seeking $1.2M

From the Agent: "Immerse yourself in this architect-designed gem offering a harmonious blend of modern design and natural beauty. A minimalist aesthetic seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout the open concept layout. Floor-to-ceiling windows highlight nature at its finest and emphasize the striking landscape. An in-ground swimming pool, surrounded by elegant glass panels, invites you to unwind while gazing at the picturesque backdrop. The three-bedrooms, office, and two separate living rooms all feature expansive mountaintop views, and the layout is thoughtfully arranged to maximize both privacy and flow. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the proximity to the Ashokan Reservoir, Ashokan Rail Trail, Overlook Mountain, and countless hiking and biking trails."