Prefab Pioneer Rocio Romero Designed This Catskills Getaway Seeking $1.2M

Set on three forested acres near Woodstock, the residence has a backyard pool and mountain views through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Location: 540 Mt. Tobias Road Extension, Mt. Tremper, New York

Price: $1,195,000

Year Built: 2007

Designer: Rocio Romero

Footprint: 3,120 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 3.06 Acres

From the Agent: "Immerse yourself in this architect-designed gem offering a harmonious blend of modern design and natural beauty. A minimalist aesthetic seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout the open concept layout. Floor-to-ceiling windows highlight nature at its finest and emphasize the striking landscape. An in-ground swimming pool, surrounded by elegant glass panels, invites you to unwind while gazing at the picturesque backdrop. The three-bedrooms, office, and two separate living rooms all feature expansive mountaintop views, and the layout is thoughtfully arranged to maximize both privacy and flow. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the proximity to the Ashokan Reservoir, Ashokan Rail Trail, Overlook Mountain, and countless hiking and biking trails."

The LV Series prefab home was designed by Rocio Romero.

There’s a pool deck on the ground floor, and the upper-level kitchen/dining area opens to an elevated patio.

The energy-efficient home features an electric car charging station and ecologically sound materials.

The Catskills prefab is located near Mount Tremper and Slide Mountain.&nbsp;

Despite its wooded site, the home is just minutes away from the town of Woodstock.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

